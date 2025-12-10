Wadsworth’s new Dixon history book now available

Tom Wadsworth of Dixon released his new book, “Distinctive Dixon: Fascinating Stories of Dixon’s Rich History”, on Tuesday, Dec. 9. (Photo provided by Tom Wadsworth)

Tom Wadsworth of Dixon released his new book, “Distinctive Dixon: Fascinating Stories of Dixon’s Rich History”, on Tuesday, Dec. 9.

The 150-page book contains over 50 of his best Dixon history articles published in the Dixon Telegraph and the Sterling Gazette since 2023.

Tom Wadsworth (Photo provided)

Organized in three parts – Distinctive People, Distinctive Places and Institutions, and Distinctive Events – the book contains 25 chapters filled with more than 130 historical photos and illustrations.

“Many local folks love Dixon history, so we wanted to get it printed in time for Christmas,” Wadsworth said.

“Personally, I feel a need for all Dixonites – even children – to know these stories. Most of the chapters are short and suitable for bedtime reading from parents to their children.”

The book’s topics include Ronald Reagan, Charles Walgreen, Moon Reagan, “Father” John Dixon, George Page, Col. William Brinton, the Dixon-Sterling trolley, the Truesdell Bridge disaster, how Christianity came to Dixon, and little-known details about Lowell Park, the Dixon Theater, Dixon High School, Dixon’s unique stagecoach and Civil War history, and more.

Professionally designed and printed in a soft cover, “Distinctive Dixon” sells for $35. Wadsworth says the book’s 25 chapters are the result of hundreds of hours of research with extensive reliance on dozens of sources from the 1800s and early 1900s.

The book is being sold at Books on First, Discover Dixon and at the Lee County Historical and Genealogical Society. Wadsworth will appear at a book-signing event at Books on First from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 20.

Wadsworth is a sixth-generation Dixonite who has lived in Dixon most of his life. After graduating from Dixon High School in 1971, he later earned bachelor of arts, master of theology, and doctor of philosophy degrees, all in biblical studies.

Before starting his own corporate communications business in Dixon in 1999, he had served as a pulpit minister, a radio personality and news anchor at WSDR, and corporate communications manager at Raynor Garage Doors in Dixon.

His writing experience comes from 30 years as a writer and editor for national publications. In 2016 his investigative journalism won the Stephen Barr Award, the “crown jewel” national writing award from the American Society of Business Publication Editors (ASBPE).

Locally, Wadsworth’s articles on area history have appeared in the Dixon Telegraph, the Sterling Gazette, Dixon Living magazine, Sterling-Rock Falls Living magazine, and elsewhere. In recent years, dozens of audiences throughout northwestern Illinois have praised his local history presentations.