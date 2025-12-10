Amboy News: High school to host Care Without Cost sale Dec. 13, Whitman is AHS student of the month

- Amboy High School’s Leo Club will host the Care Without Cost freewill donation sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 13. The event will take place at the Amboy High School gymnasium.
- A concert to benefit Amboy High School auditorium upgrades will be Dec. 19 at the Amboy High School auditorium. Tonraiser will begin at 7 p.m. Entry fee is $5.
- Brittlyn Whitman has been named Amboy High School’s student of the month for December. She is the daughter of Shawn and Kelly Whitman. She is the vice president of both the Amboy Leo’s Club and the National Honor Society. She is a member of the Student Council and also the holds the Northwest District Student Council Spring Convention Secretary position. Additionally, she is a member of Amboy’s NAMI on-campus program and a 4-year member of both the volleyball and softball teams. After high school she plans on studying nursing and will begin by attending Sauk Valley Community College for two years.
- A public hearing to approve a proposed property tax levy for Amboy Community Unit School District 272 for 2025 will begin at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 18, in the Central Elementary School Gym. Any person desiring to appear at the public hearing and present testimony to the taxing district can contact Superintendent Joshua Nichols at Amboy Community Unit School District 272, 11 E. Hawley Street, Amboy. The telephone number is 815-857-2164.
Shaw Local
News • Sports • Obituaries • eNewspaper • The Scene
Sauk Valley