Rock Falls man sentenced to 5 years in prison for possessing images of child sex abuse

A Rock Falls man has been sentenced to up to 5 years in prison after pleading guilty to one count of possessing images of child sexual abuse.

Conor S. Prince, 35, pleaded guilty to the charge Monday in Whiteside County Circuit Court. Four additional charges of possessing images of child sexual abuse were dismissed as part of a plea deal.

Conor S. Prince in November 2023 (Provided by Whiteside County jail)

He was also given credit for 756 days served in home confinement.

Prince was formally charged Nov. 14, 2023, after members of the Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force searched Prince’s home and found the images on his computer.

He also must register as a sex offender and must serve one year of mandatory supervised release. He must pay $3,164 in fines, fees, and court costs, including a $1,000 fine and $600 to reimburse the county for public defender costs.