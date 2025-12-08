Whiteside County sheriff responds to Governor’s comments on SAFE-T Act revisions

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker has announced that he is open to hearing ideas on how to make our streets safer and consider potential changes to the SAFE-T Act.

I want to thank the Governor for recognizing that the SAFE-T Act needs to be revisited, and I appreciate his willingness to meet with law enforcement leaders across the state. That acknowledgment is an important first step.

Law enforcement across Illinois has raised consistent concerns about aspects of the SAFE-T Act that limit our ability to keep violent offenders off the streets and hold repeat criminals accountable. My position has always been straightforward: We support reforms that improve fairness, but not at the expense of public safety.

If someone is charged with the murder of a child, or with setting a person on fire in a transit train, they should not walk out of jail after a hearing. Individuals accused of the most horrific and violent crimes are a danger to the community, and the law must reflect that reality. Our residents deserve to be protected from those who have shown a clear disregard for human life.

We must put our strongest effort toward standing up for victims of crime – not creating pathways for violent offenders to return to the streets. Victims deserve justice, respect, and a system that prioritizes their safety. They should never feel that the rights of offenders outweigh their own.

As sheriff of Whiteside County, my priority is simple – protecting the people who live, work, and raise their families here. Any changes to state law must give deputies and police officers the tools they need to do the job safely and responsibly.

I encourage the Governor and legislators to engage directly with frontline law enforcement. We see the real-world impact of these policies every day. If the goal is truly safer neighborhoods, our input must be part of the conversation.

I stand ready to provide clear, practical recommendations that strengthen public safety, uphold victims’ rights, and ensure accountability for those who commit violent crimes. The people of Whiteside County deserve nothing less.

John F. Booker is the sheriff of Whiteside County.