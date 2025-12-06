Rock Falls, Sterling issue snow emergencies, parking rules to go into effect

The cities of Rock Falls and Sterling have issued snow emergencies in advance of expected snow.

Rock Falls’ snow emergency will begin at 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 6, and run until 6 a.m. Monday, Dec. 8.

Pursuant to Rock Falls City Code, Section 18-158, no parking is permitted on any designated snow route within the city limits during the declared snow emergency period or until the snow has been completely cleared from the street.

Odd/even parking restrictions apply on all other streets that are not a designated snow route. Odd/even parking restrictions end block-by-block once the snow has been removed from the entire width of the street. Any vehicle parked in violation of Rock Falls City Code is subject to fines.

The city of Rock Falls will not be having crews out for 24-hour shifts for plowing. Plowing hours will be from 4 a.m. to 8 p.m. If road conditions deteriorate after hours, arrangements have been made for crews to come out sooner.

Sterling’s snow emergency will begin at 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 6. After that time, all vehicles must be parked in accordance with Sterling’s snow emergency parking regulations.

No parking on snow routes until all snow has been removed from the full width of the street. No parking in the Central Business District from 1:30-5:30 a.m. Odd and even parking restrictions will be in effect on all other city streets. On the odd days of the month, motorists park on the odd-numbered side of the street; on even days of the month, they park on the even-numbered side of the street. Odd and even days will be considered as beginning between 6 a.m. and 8 a.m. You will not be ticketed between 6 a.m. and 8 a.m. Odd and even numbered sides of the street refer to the usual residence and building address numbers.

These parking restrictions will terminate block by block after the snowfall stops and when all accumulated snow has been removed from the full width of the street, or when the snow emergency is canceled by the city.

All other parking restrictions remain in effect. No parking will be permitted on streets where parking is restricted or prohibited. Cars parked in violation of the above restrictions will be ticketed and may be towed, at the owner’s expense.

If you have any questions regarding Sterling’s parking restrictions, call the Sterling Police Department at 815-632-6640 or the Public Works Department at 815-632-6657.