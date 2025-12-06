Lee, Whiteside, Ogle property transfers for Nov. 24 to 28, 2025

Lee County

Warranty Deeds

Jesse D. Fittanto and Virginia D. Heibel Fittanto to Adam Stueckrad, 2523 WOODS STREET, WEST BROOKLYN, $170,000

Candy L. Jonsson to Frank R. Founts, 617 CHERRY STREET W, COMPTON, $80,000

Nathan Haley and Eric T. Gullstrand, 316 PIERONNET STREET, AMBOY, $7,100

White Oak Estates Inc to Jean Delhotal, 1 Parcel: 07-02-08-400-006, $37,000

Kevin J. Malach and Julianne Malach to Kevin J. Malach Trustee and Kevin J. Malach Trust, 2 Parcel: 19-22-10-200-008 and 19-22-14-200-005, $0.00

Bonnie Oconnell and Michael R. Oconnell to Bonnie K. O Connell Trustee and Bonnie K. O Connell Trust, 629 FOURTH AVENUE, DIXON, $0.00

Trl Enterprises Llc to Gage Oleson and Kayleigh Quinn, 191 PERU STREET, PAW PAW, $210,000

Quit Claims

Delores Beck to Delores Beck Trustee and Delores Beck Revocable Trust, 8 Parcels: 19-22-08-100-008, 19-22-17-100-002, 19-22-17-100-003, 19-22-17-100-005, 19-22-17-300-004, 19-22-18-400-001, 19-22-18-400-003, and 19-22-18-400-005, $0.00

George Panagos, Betsy Dabbert, Betsy Panagos, and Freda Panagos to George Panagos and Betsy Dabbert, 337 WYOMING, PAW PAW, $0.00

Stephen M. Steffenson, Ronald M. Steffenson, and Craig A. Steffenson to Ronald M. Steffenson and Craig A. Steffenson, 1 Parcel: 13-21-01-451-025, $5,500

Jose Jr. Villarreal and Grace Villarreal to Jose Jr. Villarreal Trustee, Grace Villarreal Trustee, Jose Jr. Villarreal Living Trust, and Grace Villarreal Living Trust, 1 Parcel: 13-21-02-329-035, $0.00

Trustees Deeds

Ralph E. Mathesius and Janice L. Mathesius No 101 to Ralph E. Mathesius Trustee and Janice L. Mathesius Family Trust, 12 Parcels: 21-12-24-300-001, 21-12-24-300-002, 21-12-24-400-001, 21-12-25-100-008, 21-12-25-100-009, 21-12-25-100-010, 21-12-25-200-020, 21-12-25-200-021, 21-12-25-200-022, 21-12-25-300-002, 21-12-26-200-004, and 21-12-26-200-005, $0.00

Source: Lee County Recorder’s Office

Whiteside County

Warranty Deeds

John R. Stewart Jr. and Sneha Pisa Stewart to Adeline Spangler, 804 LOCUST STREET, STERLING, $149,350

Jeffery J. Albrecht and Patricia N. Albrecht Estate to Jeffery J. Albrecht, 315 DALE AVE, PROPHETSTOWN , $0.00

Joshua C. Majeski, Paige A. Rogers, and Paige A. Majeski Nka to Justin J. Taylor, 5020 KINER RD, PROPHETSTOWN, $205,000

Sharon E. Hostetler Trust, Sharon E. Hostetler Trustee, and James W. Hostetler Trust to Kenneth Headings and Shelia Headings, 1 Parcel: 23-27-351-001, $0.00

David D. Brown and Janet R. Brown to Jacob Johnson and Shelley Johnson, 80 SMIT ROAD, PROPHETSTOWN, $335,100

Raymond J. Hubbs to Hannah M. Galvan, 1013 8TH ST W, STERLING, $125,350

Mauro Arellano and Carmen Arellano to Sandra Smith and Kylie Witherow, 908 OAK AVENUE, STERLING, $79,900

Robert V. Vandermyde Estate, Kelly A. Vandermyde, Lain R. Vandermyde, and Kimberly J. Nistler to Andrew Henson and Tracy Henson, 105 PARK STREET E, MORRISON, $55,000

Robert J. Dornbush to Prestin D. Snyder, 3691 STONE ST, FULTON, $332,000

Logan James Robert Rathburn to Jaden Rathburn, 19080 17TH ST, FULTON, $55,000

Evan M. Sipes and Kayla R. Sipes to Thomas Tyrakowski, 203 NORTH STREET W, MORRISON, $156,000

Russell L. Hoogheem Estate to Lyle Patrick Connor and Marie Bray, 1119 3RD AVENUE, FULTON, $190,000

Korin L. Davis and Blake E. Davis to Drew Franklin Williams, 622 WOODLAWN DRIVE, PROPHETSTOWN, $162,000

Tanya B. Stoeckel and Tanya B. Hay Fka to Victoria Welch, 1410 3RD AVENUE, STERLING, $105,000

Patch Properties Llc to Duran Homes Llc, 408 4TH STREET E, STERLING, $71,000

Kristin L. Trotter and Matthew W. Trotter to Steven L. Mcluckie and Sally L. Mcluckie, 1625 MILNES DRIVE, FULTON, $215,000

Cory Kramer and Amanda J. Kramer to Eugene Dickinson and Annette Dickinson, 1005 SUNCREST DR, FULTON, $185,000

Jesus Colon and Ninfa Sosa Meza to Adam D. Haugen, 4404 EMERSON RD, STERLING, $210,000

Linda J. Dodd to Teri L. Richards and Ricky Richards, 1121 AVENUE A, ROCK FALLS, $151,930

Carl D. Hull to Corwell Properties Llc, 602-608 19TH STREET E, STERLING, $195,000

Jamie Snyder, Joseph Wiersema, and Andrew Wiersema to Graeme John Childe Jr. and Cindra kay Childe, 18860 ELSTON RD, FULTON, $123,000

Quit Claims

Leslie E. Williams to Leslie E. Williams, 1801 AVE E, STERLING, $0.00

Paula Gladfelter to Joshua Majeski and Paige Majeski, 5020 KINER ROAD, PROPHETSTOWN, $0.00

Lora D. Murphy and Lora D. Gottburgsen Nka to Lora D. Gottbursen and Andrew M. Gottbursen, 1319 4TH AVE, FULTON, $0.00

Bradley M. Vos, Amy E. Smit, and Brian D. Vos Estate to Bradley M. Vos and Amy E. Smit, 1512 LOCUST ST, STERLING, $0.00

Cooney Brothers, Harry Cooney, and Thomas Cooney to Thomas E. Cooney, 1 Parcel: 23-28-276-100, $0.00

Source: Whiteside County Recorder’s Office

Ogle County

Warranty Deeds

Paula Marszalek to Paula Marszalek Trustee and Marszalek-Powell Family Tr, 1 Parcel: 1504 Westgate Court, Rochelle, $0.00

Norma A. Medrano to Damian Sarabia Medrano, 1 Parcel: 08-27-254-003, $0.00

Sec of Housing & Urban Development to Jorge B. Hammer and Sean R. Hammer, 1 Parcel: 211 S Lafayette St., Byron, $103,000

Jennifer Williams to Kaylee Holloway, 1 Parcel: 2156 N Leaf River Rd., Mt. Morris, $95,000

Aaron Bechtol to Tiffany Hayes, 1 Parcel: 122 W Main St., Stillman Valley, $121,000

Keith Pontnack, Marguerite Pontnack and Rebecca L. Hayes to Nicholas D. Hayes, 1 Parcel: 203 Drake Ave., Rochelle, $290,000

Kennay Farms Distilling Llc to Kelly R. Beeter and Edward J. Beeter, 1 Parcel: 400 Lincoln Hwy, Rochelle, $160,000

Kris R. Kuper, Kris R. Fuchs, and Thomas Fuchs to Arkad Global Ventures Llc, 1 Parcel: 407 S 2nd Ave., Forreston, $110,000

Mitchell Logan and Sasha Logan to Vickie Ann Zwiezen and Steven Walter Zwiezen, 1 Parcel: 210 Platte Drive, Dixon, $8,500

Debra M. Rubio and Tony C. Rubio to Wawrzyniec Chylinski, 1 Parcel: 5099 S Hidden Heights Rd., Oregon, $78,000

Anthony P. Basile and Joan M. Basile to Jeffrey A. Knobloch and Abigail R. Knobloch, 1 Parcel: 3517 N Marrill Rd, Byron, $600,000

Harlan Nettz to Joseph P. Fordham and Sara L. Fordham, 1 Parcel in Pine Creek Township: 15-28-100-008, $90,000

Contry Homes Group Llc to Travis Haynes and Hunter Haynes, 1 Parcel: 212 Autumnwood Ln, Davis Junction, $330,000

Andrew J. Suter and Babette J. Suter to Elizabeth Ewald, 1 Parcel: 333 Rosalind Rd, Rochelle, $169,900

Wayne M. Thompson and Barbara Thompson to Dawson Calvert, 1 Parcel: 6269 N Kilbuck Rd, Monroe Center, $370,000

Village Of Forreston to Nicholas Fellows, 1 Parcel: 412 S 2nd Ave., Forreston, $10,000

Village Of Forreston to Robert Schopf, 1 Parcel: 402 W White Oak Rd, Forreston, $10,000

Bobbi Jean Kump and Bobbi Jean Horst to F3 Reality Llc, 1 Parcel: 1847 Mt. Morris Rd, Mt. Morris, $4,500

Gerald L. Frickson, Gerald Frickson, Bertha M. Frickson, and Bertha Frickson to Linda Cloud, 1 Parcel: 8870 N Main St, Leaf River, $75,000

First Choice Rentals Llc to Quinton James Tranel, 1 Parcel: 711 S 3rd St, Oregon, $165,000

Ryan Hancock to Jacob W. Munson, 1 Parcel: 8638 N. Finch Lane, Byron, $325,000

Anthony D. Rowley and Toni J. Rowley to Lechner Properties 2 Llc, 1 Parcel: 1120-1126 Lincoln Hwy, Rochelle, $310,000

Quit Claims

Bay Precision Inc to James E. Hourigan, Joann M. Hourigan, Anthony S. Benesh, Carla K. Benesh, Craig Ludewig, and Shannon R. Ludewig, 1 Parcel in Oregon-Nashua Township: 16-16-377-002, $1,000

Billy Patterson to Jordan Patterson, 1 Parcel: 204 W 2nd St, Leaf River, $0.00

Trustees Deeds

Allen Robert Scott Trustee to Randall C. Hawn Self Declaration Tr and Dillon Hawn, 1 Parcel: 8017 S. Clinton St., Dixon, $0.00

Susan L. Rosenberg Trustee and Susan L. Rosenberg Tr. to Guillermo Nambo, 1 Parcel: 107 Southview Dr, Rochelle, $175,000

Mettie L. Vogeler Trustee and Mettie L. Vogeler Land Tr1 to Nathan Lee and Nicole Jorgensen, 1 Parcel: 206 Joanne Ln, Rochelle, $250,900

Thomas E. Augustyn Trustee, Delbert M. Patzner Tr., Old National Bank Trustee, Old National Wealth Management Trustee, Valerie L. Smith Fbo, Brenda M. Carter Fbo, Andrew M. Patzner Fbo, Madelynn N. Patzner Fbo, and Verna M. White Tr. to Resource Bank Trustee and Resource Bank Tr36010000795, 1 Parcel in Dement Township: 25-34-200-003, $464,512

Cynthia Renfro Trustee and Harlane E. Rowland Tr997 to Shady Oak Holdings Llc, 1 Parcel: 460 Mill Ridge Dr, Byron, $193,000

Stillman Banccorp Trustee to Ernest L. & Bernadine T. Mack Rr and Bernadine T. Novoa, 1 Parcel: 212 S Gale Rd, Oregon, $300,000

Kevin L. Deets and Jance L. Deets to Kevin L. Deets Trustee, Kevin L. Deets Lv Tr, Janice L. Deets Trustee, and Janice L. Deets Lv Tr, 4 Parcels in Eagle Point Township: 13-24-200-004, 13-24-400-007, 13-25-200-007, 13-36-100-001, $0.00

Alojzy Czaplinski Trustee, Ewa M. Czaplinska Trustee, Eva Czaplinski Trustee, and Czaplinski Home Tr1 to Stephen L. Weers and Jacquelyn S. Weers, 1 Parcel: 5011 S Skare North Court, Rochelle, $513,000

Deeds in Trust

Joseph W. Akins, Joseph Akins, Brenda C. Akins, and Brenda Akins to Joseph W. Akins Trustee, Brenda C. Akins Trustee, Joseph W. Akins Tr., and Brenda C. Akins Tr, 4 Parcels in Maryland Township: 03-31-100-002, 03-31-100-003, 03-31-200-001 and 03-31-300-008, and 2 Parcels in Lincoln Township: 07-03-100-005 and 07-03-100-010, $0.00

Matthew J. Rogers to Matthew J. Rogers Tr, and Matt Rogers Tr, 1 Parcel: 146 S Russell Rd, Oregon, and 1 Parcel in Oregon-Nashua Township, 16-01-253-004, $0.00

Kevin L. Deets and Janice L. Deets to Kevin L. Deets Trustee, Kevin L. Deets Lv Tr, Janice L. Deets Trustee, Janice L. Deets Lv Tr, 1 Parcel: 4106 S. Freeport Road, Polo, $0.00

Source: Ogle County Recorder’s Office