Arellano to host Dec. 16 special legislative update in Sterling

State Sen. Li Arellano, R-Dixon, will lead a legislative update Tuesday, Dec. 16, that will provide a great opportunity for residents of the 37th District to hear about recent legislation and ongoing policy discussions from the fall veto session and beyond.

“A lot is moving in Springfield right now, and taxpayers deserve to know exactly how their dollars are being used,” Arellano said. “This town hall is a chance for you to hear what’s going on and help guide my work on your behalf.”

The session will be from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at the Sterling Public Library, 102 W. Third St., Sterling.