Horse-drawn wagon rides at Rock Falls’ Centennial Park rescheduled for Dec. 12

Dan Eads, owner and operator of Circle E Enterprises, drives the team of horses through Centennial Park on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022.

FILE: A horse-drawn wagon makes its way through Centennial Park in Rock Falls on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022. (Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

By Shaw Local News Network

Horse-drawn wagon rides from Northern Star Farm for the holiday light display at Centennial Park in Rock Falls have been rescheduled for Dec. 12.

Sponsored by Candlelight Inn, these festive rides will run from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., with the last ride at 8:15 p.m. Please note that no vehicles will be allowed in the park that evening.

Parking will be available on nearby side streets, and guests may walk to the Little Schoolhouse parking lot to line up for the wagon rides. Rides are free.

Santa Claus, Mrs. Claus and a surprise guest will be at the event, so don’t forget your camera.

The holiday light display at Centennial Park is open from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. every Friday, Saturday and Sunday through Dec. 27. The park is located at 508 E. 11th St. Admission is free; donations are welcome.

