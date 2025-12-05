Dixon Police Department: Thanksgiving cab program resulted in safer roads, no DUI arrests

The Dixon Police Department made no DUI arrests during the Thanksgiving celebrations last week thanks to its program partnering with local cab companies.

Through the Catch-A-Cab program, the department covered the cost of a cab ride home in Dixon or 2 miles outside of Dixon, on Nov. 26, and Nov. 27 from 9 p.m. to 2:30 a.m. It was intended to ensure residents had a fun and safe time celebrating the Thanksgiving holiday.

The City Cab provided 22 rides during those nights, which is equivalent to $180. Call The Cab also was part of the program, but the department doesn’t have a total number of rides from it yet, Dixon Police Sgt. Chris Scott said in an interview with Shaw Local.

“It’s a newer program,” Scott said. In the past, the department has given people rides home in their squad cars on those nights, but there was minimal use for that.

“By doing this, it would free up our officers to better cover our community and also partner with the business as well,” Scott said.

On Nov. 26, and Nov. 27, the department had extra officers out patroling and issued no DUI tickets, he said.

“Historically, we’ve given out DUIs on those nights,” Scott said.

“At least 22 people, they chose to get in the cab instead of a car and drive,” Scott said. “I would say this was very effective and we’ll continue to do it each year from this point on.”

At Monday’s Dixon City Council meeting, City Manager Danny Langloss praised the department for running the program and the amount of rides given.

“That’s who we are. It’s just great to see the heart of our police department shine through in that way,” Langloss said.

Scott said there haven’t been any discussions about it yet, but, based on the success, there’s the possibility that the department will also run the program during the upcoming New Year’s Eve holiday celebrations.