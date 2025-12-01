Tickets for Dixon Stage Left’s Grand Reopening 2026 Season go on sale Dec. 1

FILE: Dixon Stage Left artistic director Jimmy Ferraro shows off a poster Thursday, Sept. 3, 2025, for the Senior Showcase talent event. (Alex T. Paschal)

Come celebrate the grand reopening of Dixon Stage Left with the 2026 season of comedies, musicals, dramas, murder mysteries and more!

The 2026 season opens Friday, April 10, with Jimmy Ferraro’s World Premier comedy, “She’s on the Verge...and It’s Only Getting Worse!”

There are two season ticket packages – Main Stage and The Off-Broadway Series.

The 5 Main Stage productions include:

“She’s on the Verge...and It’s Only Getting Worse”, “Guys & Dolls”, “Raunchy Little Musical”, “The Silence of the Lambs” and “What in the Dickens Happened to Scrooge?”

The 5 Off-Broadway productions include:

“My Big Fat Italian Wedding Murder”, “Everybody’s Favorite Mothers”, “The First Timer’s Comedy Troupe”, “The Winter’s Tale” and “We’ve Still Got It: Senior Showcase”.

Season tickets and individual tickets go on sale Dec. 1.

Tickets are available online at DixonStageLeft.org or call 815-440-2999. Dixon Stage Left is located at 105 S. Peoria Ave. in Dixon.