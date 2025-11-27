Oregon boys basketball starts 2-0: Wednesday’s Sauk Valley roundup

Oregon's Cooper Johnson shoots against Woodstock Marian at the Oregon Boys Basketball Thanksgiving Tournament on Wednesday, Nov. 26, 2025 at the Blackhawk Center in Oregon. (Earleen Hinton)

Boys basketball

Oregon 68, Marian Catholic 53: The Hawks are off to a 2-0 start and the offense has looked sharp. Cooper Johnson scored 19 points, Benny Olalde scored 18 and Tucker O’Brien scored 13.

Oregon hit 10 3-pointers in the win.

“This is a very fun group to be around and I’m grateful for it every single day,” Oregon coach Jarrett Reynolds said. “They listen, they play hard. I mean, we haven’t proven anything yet, but I think we’re heading in the right direction.”

Reynolds said the team has done a great job sharing the ball with plenty of players capable of getting hot.

“The guys have a great feel for the game, and they see whoever has a hot hand they want to go back to that guy,” he said. “Everybody plays their role really well, which is important.”

Kewanee 56, Rock Falls 55: Kewanee scored a two with 3.5 seconds left and the Rockets’ half-court heave was off the mark in the loss. Max Burns scored 15 points, Cole Heald scored 16 and Cole Mulnix added 12 for the Rockets.

West Carroll 50, Milledgeville 41: Chanse Schnitzler led the Thunder with 23 points and Roger LaBorn added 11 in the win. Konner Johnson led the Missiles with 16 points and Rayden Ehredt had 14.

Leland 52, Amboy 47 (OT): Amboy was outscored 11-6 in overtime in the AFC Thanksgiving Tournament championship. Rylan McNinch led the Clippers with 17 points and Colt McCoy scored 10.

Orion 67, Fulton 43: Landen Leu led the Steamers with 11 points in the loss. DeAngelo Dodd and Jacob Voss each scored nine for Fulton.

Girls basketball

Polo 69, West Carroll 22: Cam Jones scored 17 of her 25 points in the first quarter to help give Polo early control. Elsa Monaco and Macie Mandrell each scored 11 points for the Marcos. Macie Carroll scored 11 points and Catty Houzenga added nine for the Thunder.