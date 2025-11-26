Had too much to drink? Dixon police will cover cost of cab rides Thanksgiving eve, Thanksgiving night

With Thanksgiving celebrations taking place tonight and Thursday, the Dixon Police Department is offering to help people stay safe on the roads.

The Dixon Police Department tonight (Nov. 26) will be starting the Catch-A-Cab program and covering the cost of a cab ride home in Dixon or 2 miles outside of Dixon. The program will run tonight (Nov. 26) and Thursday night, Nov. 27, from 9 p.m. to 2:30 a.m.

Call The Cab at 815-285-1000 or The City Cab at 815-288-0808 for a ride.

“We have so much to be thankful for and we want to make sure that everyone has a fun and safe time celebrating tonight and tomorrow night,” said Dixon Police Chief Ryan Bivins. “The partnership we have with you all is amazing and we truly feel the support from Dixon.

“We always encourage you to have a designated driver. We will have additional officers working tonight and tomorrow night to conduct DUI enforcement. We want to provide some extra help in making sure our roads are safe.”