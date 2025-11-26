CGH Health Foundation unveils new donor wall

A look at the brand-new Donor Wall at CGH Medical Center in Sterling. (Photo Provided By CGH Health Foundation)

The CGH Health Foundation is proud to announce the unveiling of its brand-new donor wall, now on display in the CGH Medical Center lobby directly across from the gift shop.

CGH Medical Center is located at 100 E. LeFevre Road in Sterling.

Far more than a display of names, the donor wall serves as a tribute to kindness, compassion and the belief that community health truly matters. Each name represents a gift, large or small, that has made healthier lives possible throughout the Sauk Valley.

Donors have helped local patients receive care; supported new programs; and made a difference for women’s health, pediatric mental health, cancer patients, dementia care, scholarships, cardiac care, eyeglasses and more.

“This wall represents the heart of our foundation,” CGH Health Foundation Executive Director Amanda Blaine said. “Every day, I see firsthand how generosity changes lives. The support of our donors allows us to build healthier families, stronger communities and a brighter future right here at home.”

The donor wall also includes a special section honoring legacy gifts and longtime donors. Among them are the late Judy Irvin, a longtime CGH employee, and her husband, Ed, whose generosity continues to make a difference through their estate gift, and the late Gene Robbins, a devoted foundation volunteer and friend whose legacy of giving lives on.

Another section pays tribute to former foundation Executive Director Joan Hermes, who served for 32 years and helped shape the foundation into what it is today.

“The programs Joan built and the relationships she formed continue to touch lives every single day,” Blaine said. “That is a legacy we are honored to carry forward.”

“This wall tells a story of people who care deeply about their neighbors,” CGH Health Foundation board member Sam Meier said. “Every name represents someone who chose to make a difference. It stands as a reminder that when we give locally, the impact stays local and improves lives right here in the Sauk Valley.”

Blaine offered special thanks to the CGH Health Foundation board; development officer Sierra Bushman; CGH Vice President Cindy Zander; and marketing, information technology, maintenance and past Executive Director Joan Hermes for helping to make the 10-year project possible.

“If you have a free minute, stop by and see it for yourself,” Blaine said. “This wall is a celebration of what generosity makes possible – past, present and future. We are so grateful to every donor for believing in our mission and for standing with us in the work we do.”

For more about the CGH Health Foundation or to learn how to be listed on the wall, call Blaine at 815-625-0400, ext. 5672, or email amanda.blaine@cghmc.com.