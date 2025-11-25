Sauk Creative Writers Group cancels Nov. 26 meeting

The Sauk Creative Writers Group is made up of local writers working on novels, short stories and family histories who meet at 1:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month at The Next Picture Show in Dixon. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

The Sauk Creative Writers Group will not meet during its regularly scheduled time at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 26, at The Next Picture Show in Dixon to allow members to prepare for Thanksgiving.

The SCWG will meet again at the regular time and place Wednesday, Dec. 10.

The SCWG is made up of local writers working on novels, short stories and family histories who meet at 1:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month at TNPS.

The writing group has been meeting at TNPS since businesses were reopened after the pandemic. The group is open to all levels of writing experience.

TNPS is located at 113 W. First St. in Dixon.

For information, contact SCWG organizer Greg Smith at wordsmyth07@gmail.com.