Dixon’s Shop Small Saturday kick-starts promotion into December

What will start as a day of supporting local small businesses on Shop Small Saturday will continue into December this year, as Discover Dixon’s Support Local promotion offers shoppers a chance to win prizes totaling $750.

This year, Discover Dixon and sponsor Chris Hammitt State Farm are parlaying the Shop Small Saturday drive into a multiweek Holiday Shopping Passport promotion to encourage folks to shop local this holiday season.

Instead of limiting the festivities to one day, shoppers now can keep earning entries through Dec. 15.

When a shopper spends at least $10 at a participating location, they will earn a signature on their passport.

Things to note:

Passports will be provided to each participating business.

Customers can earn only one signature per business. This helps benefit all local businesses, as the campaign promotes shoppers spending at multiple locations.

As in recent years, shoppers will get the chance to win prizes totaling $750 in Discover Dixon dollars.

Timeline:

Nov. 29: Shoppers can begin to earn entries at participating locations. Each participating business will be given passports to distribute to customers.

Go to shopsmalldixon.com to see a full list of participating businesses.