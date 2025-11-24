Five Sauk Valley boys basketball players to watch for 2025-26

Rock Falls’ Cole Mulnix looks towards the hoop against Riverdale last season during the Class 2A Regional final at Bureau Valley High School. (Alex T. Paschal)

The 2025-2026 boys basketball season tips off this week. Here are five players to watch around the Sauk Valley coverage area.

Kendall Erdmann, Forreston, sr., G

Erdmann averaged 19.5 points per game last season and was a second-team all-NUIC North selection. He also eclipsed 1,000 career points as a junior and has a chance to become the school’s all-time leading scorer. He is one of four returning starters for the Cardinals, who look to take another step forward this season under first-year head coach Robert DeVries.

Forreston's Kendall Erdmann (13) scored his 1000th point against Morrison and received accolades from fans, coaches and his teammates. The junior reached the milestone in the fourth quarter, scoring a total of 26 points in the Cardinals' 70-49 over the Mustangs. (Earleen Hinton)

Asher Ernst, Newman, sr., F

The 6-foot-4 Ernst averaged 12.8 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.6 blocks with Morrison last season as an all-NUIC South second-team pick. He looks to be a strong addition alongside an already talented and athletic core of Garret Matznick, George Jungerman, Evan Bushman and John Rowzee. Those four combined to average 51 points for the Comets last season.

Morrison's Asher Ernst (23) passes the ball against Orion on at the Cliff Warkins Memorial Basketball Tournament at Erie High School. (Earleen Hinton)

Parker Krogman, Eastland, sr., G/F

The 6-foot-3 Krogman averaged 15.4 points, 6 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 2.1 steals for the Class 1A state runner-ups. He was an IBCA second-team all-state selection, Illinois Media all-state honorable mention and all-NUIC South first-team pick. He received a number of offers from Division III teams in the offseason.

Eastland's Parker Krogman pushes the ball up court against Chicago Hope Academy's Tyjuan Hunter during their IHSA Class 1A state championship game in the State Farm Center at the University of Illinois in Champaign. (Mark Busch)

Landen Leu, Fulton, sr., F

The 6-foot-4 Leu averaged 11 points, 5.5 rebounds and a steal per game as a junior after missing the first month of the season with a broken ankle. He was an all-NUIC South first-team selection last year. Leu is one of four returning starters for a Fulton team that has a lot of potential according to coach RJ Coffey.

Fulton's Landen Leu (10) shoots a free throw against Forreston during a game at the Cliff Warkins Memorial Basketball Tournament at Erie High School. (Earleen Hinton)

Cole Mulnix, Rock Falls, sr., C

The 6-foot-7 Mulnix figures to have an even larger role this season after the Rockets graduated all of their starters from last year’s supersectional squad. Mulnix averaged 7.3 points and 5.7 rebounds per game last season while providing a strong defensive presence inside.