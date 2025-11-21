Six area Rotary Clubs in the Sauk Valley participate in End Polio Now Walk

Members of the six Rotary Clubs of Dixon, Morrison, Rock Falls, Sterling Noon, Twin Cities Sunrise, and Walnut joined in the Tenth Annual End Polio Now Walk on October 11 along the Hennepin Canal in Rock Falls to create an awareness of the effort to eradicate polio from our world. (Photo Provided By Rock Falls Rotary)

Six area Sauk Valley Rotary Clubs on Oct. 11 joined in the effort of Rotary worldwide to eradicate polio, an effort underway since the 1980s.

The 10th annual End Polio Now Walk was held Saturday, Oct. 11, at Centennial Park along the Hennepin Canal to create an awareness of how close the eradication is for only the second disease ever being eradicated worldwide - small pox being the first.

Rotary members of the local clubs of Dixon, Morrison, Rock Falls, Sterling Noon, Twin Cities Sunrise and Walnut joined in gathering funds from their members for a total of $4,784, which is then tripled thanks to the Gates Foundation, for a total of $14,352.

World Polio Awareness Day is Oct. 24 worldwide. On Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026, the largest End Polio Now Walk is going to take place throughout the Midwest in this Rotary zone, beginning at 10 a.m.

The public will be invited to participate and be part of the legacy in the eradication of polio. The 11th annual End Polio Now Walk will again take place locally at Centennial Park in Rock Falls.