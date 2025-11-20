Shaw Local

Whiteside County property transfers for Nov. 10-14, 2025

Warranty Deeds

Terry Wolf Construction Inc to Joshua D. Weber and Lyndsey R. Weber, KNIEF RD, ROCK FALLS, $35,000

Nathan Hubbard to Michael L. Doyle and Bobbie A. Doyle, 702 HUMPHREY AVE W, ROCK FALLS, $165,000

Thomas J. Bieneman to Mackenzie Simester, 2012 13TH AVE, ROCK FALLS, $115,500

Pr 63 Properties Llc and Paul A. Rosengren to Gelacio J. Valdez, 300 4TH AVE, ROCK FALLS, $100,000

R&l Farms Inc and R & L Farms Inc to Christopher W. Brown, Angela M. Brown, Drew Temple Trust and Jennifer R. Temple Trust, 5TH AVE, ERIE, $162,500

Margarita Macias and Jose Alberto Ambriz Bernal to Nicole Wilson, 1304 12TH AVE, STERLING, $102,000

Amber Schaefer to Blake Werner and Steven Werner, 104 MAPLE AVE, MORRISON, $140,000

Margaret M. Barton to Sandra Lynn Hudson, 2003 11TH AVE, STERLING, $189,900

Patrick D. Balsley, Anne M. Balsey, and Anne M. Walter Fka to John R. Stewart Jr. and Sneha E. Stewart, 10260 CALHOUN RD, ROCK FALLS, $166,000

J. Darwin Olsen to Andrew Byard, 818 16TH AVE, FULTON, $42,500

Regal Investments Llc to Relo Property Llc, 409 5TH ST E, ROCK FALLS, $24,200

Brett A. Chappell. Stephanie A. Chappell, Stephanie A. Kester Fka to Andrew Aquilar, 217 THIRD AVE, ROCK FALLS, $190,000

Joseph Tanner to Flat Land Investments Llc, 502 10TH AVE NORTH, ALBANY, $85,000

Eric Mccubbin and Shannon Mccubbin to Mhb Homes 1 Llc, 828 MAIN STREET, ERIE, $45,000

Josh L. Johnson to Jeremiah Harts, 1304 4TH ST E, STERLING, $97,900

Erica R. Linton, Erica Partridge Fka, and Denise A. Linton to Benjamin Linton and Erica R. Linton, 2511 HUBBARD RD, STERLING, $0.00

Ascentra Credit Union to Cory J. Kramer and Amanda Kramer, 12465 FROG POND RD, FULTON, $195,000

Kendrick Properties Llc to State Of Illinois Dot, 401 11TH AVE, STERLING, $300

Quit Claims

Angela M. Perna to Angela M. Perna and Ty P Hudson, 302 8TH AVE, ROCK FALLS, $0.00

Barbara A. Tretteen to Michael L. Tretteen, 2105 15TH AVE, STERLING, $0.00

Nicholas T. Kohl, Judith A Kohl, Kimberly K. Brausam, and Clay D. Kohl to Judith A. Kohl, 606 7TH AVE, ROCK FALLS, $0.00

Viola Elaine Hapke, V. Elaine Hapke Aka to Dorothy A. Kaufman, 2 Parcels: 09-35-300-007, 15-02-200-001, $0.00

William D. Zink, and Linda L. Zink to Ryan M. Zink and Tracy L. Stanley, 900 16TH PLACE, FULTON, $0.00

Dornbush Ag Venture Llc and Albany Farms Llc, 2 Parcels: 12-01-200-004 and 12-01-400-003, $0.00

Dornbush Ag Venture Llc to Ofi Properties Llc, 2 Parcels: 12-01-200-004 and 12-01-400-003, $0.00

Sondra L. Horn to Horn Forest Preserve Llc, 1 Parcel: 03-16-100-004, $0.00

Industrial Development Commission and City of Rock Falls to Relo Property Llc, 1115 19TH STREET W, ROCK FALLS, $11,111

Trustees Deeds

Lynn M Cassens Trust to Thomas A. Gasso and Jennifer J. Gasso, 1814 5TH AVE, STERLING, $53,130

