Rock Falls police announce parking restrictions for Nov. 21 Love Light, Christmas Walk events

The names of more than 800 loved ones were read off during Rock Falls’ annual Love Light Tree ceremony in front of a live Christmas tree on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023, at RW&B Park. (Alexa Zoellner/Shaw Media)

The annual Rock Falls Chamber of Commerce Hometown Holidays Event (Love Light and Christmas Walk ceremonies) will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 21.

There will be no parking in the municipal lot located at West First Street and First Avenue, Rock Falls police announced in a news release. Parking will also be limited and restricted along West Second Street from First Avenue to Fifth Avenue during the festivities, police said.

Closure of the municipal lot will begin around 7 a.m. and closure of West Second Street will begin around 2:30 p.m., police said. Authorities estimate that these areas should be open for regular service around 9 p.m.

Barricades will be set up in these areas and vehicles parked in these areas may be subject to towing if not moved, police said. Do not drive around or move any barricades, police caution.

Parking will be available at the Firehouse Fire Museum parking lot located at 403 W. Second St., in Rock Falls, police said. Access to this lot can be made off Fourth or Fifth avenues.