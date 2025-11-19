Shaw Local

Rock Falls grad Maya Sands earns third straight SEC Libero of the Year award with Mizzou

Mizzou senior and Rock Falls graduate Maya Sands

Mizzou senior and Rock Falls graduate Maya Sands (Photo contributed by the University of Missouri)

By Drake Lansman

Rock Falls graduate Maya Sands has accomplished a rare feat in her senior year at the University of Missouri. Sands was named the Southeastern Conference Libero of the Year for the third straight season, becoming just the third player in conference history to earn the award three straight years.

Sands has won the award all three years playing for the Tigers after playing at UNLV as a freshman.

Sands led the SEC with 270 digs (4.66 digs per set) in conference play. She also recorded a career-high 32 digs against South Carolina last month. Her 490 digs (4.71 per set) is ranked 30th in the nation in Division I.

Sands was also named to the All-SEC Second Team. She tied for the team lead with 29 aces and was third with 103 assists.

The Tigers (17-10) open play in the SEC Tournament on Nov. 22.

