More businesses headed to Dixon’s Gateway development near I-88

Dixon council approves special-use permit allowing drive-thru at smoothie shop

An empty lot at the corner of Keul Road and Galena Avenue is seen Tuesday, Aug. 5, 2025, in Dixon. A multi-tenant building housing four to five businesses is planned for the spot.

FILE: An empty lot at the corner of Keul Road and Galena Avenue is seen Tuesday, Aug. 5, 2025, in Dixon. A multi-tenant building housing four to five businesses is planned for the spot. (Alex T. Paschal)

By Payton Felix

The Dixon City Council has approved a special use for one of the new businesses the city plans to add to its growing commercial development site near Interstate 88.

That use status, granted to Tropical Smoothie Cafe franchisee Salem Najjar of Michigan, is a special use required for restaurants that operate a drive-thru like this restaurant will. It’s one of several businesses included in a multi-tenant building being constructed at the intersection of Keul Road and South Galena Avenue in Dixon, according to city records.

The council approved a redevelopment agreement for the 9,000-square-foot building Sept. 15. It will house Tropical Smoothie, an OSF OnCall urgent care office and other businesses that have yet to be announced, according to the agreement.

It’s the latest to be announced in Dixon’s 3-year-old, 27-acre Gateway project. The city expects the entire project to create more than 600 jobs and $1 million a year in new tax revenue once it’s completed.

So far it’s opened a Chipotle, Jersey Mike’s, Casey’s gas station, T-Mobile, Wynn Nail Spa, a cannabis dispensary, a child care center operated by the Dixon Family YMCA and Water Castle Car Wash. A Fairfield Inn by Marriott and a McDonald’s are on the way as well.

Payton Felix reports on local news in the Sauk Valley for the Shaw Local News Network. She received her Bachelor of Arts in English from the University of Illinois at Chicago in May of 2023.