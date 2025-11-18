Fulton man charged with aggravated domestic battery, pushed woman’s head into wall as she held baby: police

A Whiteside County man has been charged with aggravated domestic battery and child endangerment.

Blake N. Miller, 22, of Fulton is charged with those two offenses as well as domestic battery in connection with a Nov. 8 dispute at a Fulton residence.

According to court documents, Miller and a woman were inside the home in the 400 block of 16th Avenue when they had a dispute while each trying to hold a 7-month-old baby. Miller is accused of pushing the woman into a wall, causing a hole in the wall and a large lump on her head, as she was holding the baby.

Fulton police officer Corie Flack testified during Miller’s preliminary hearing on Monday in Whiteside County Circuit Court that the two continued to fight, with Miller pushing the woman into the wall for a second time.

Flack said he was dispatched to the home, where he found the woman outside lying in the yard. The lump on her head was bleeding, and she had red marks on her neck, which Flack said indicated she had been choked.

The woman indicated Miller had beaten her and that he had left the home, Flack testified. The child was not injured, and Miller later turned himself into the police, Flack said.

Miller, who entered a not guilty plea, has been held at the Whiteside County Jail since Nov. 8, according to jail records. During his court hearing on Monday, he requested to be released from jail on pretrial release conditions and told Judge Magen Mertes that he has two options for housing should he be released.

That was new information provided to Mertes since Miller’s previous court hearing. The state’s office of pretrial services will need to confirm that Miller, in fact, can stay at one of those two addresses, Mertes said. She said she would consider his request at a court hearing set for Thursday.

Under questioning by Miller’s attorney. Whiteside County Public Defender James Fagerman, Flack said he had not yet contacted the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services about the incident.