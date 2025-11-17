SVCC honors former Athletic Director Russ Damhoff

Sauk Valley Community College (SVCC) honored Russ Damhoff, former athletic director and head men’s basketball coach, on Saturday, Nov. 1, for his thirty-plus years of service to Skyhawk athletics. (Photo Provided By SVCC)

Sauk Valley Community College honored Russ Damhoff, former athletic director and head men’s basketball coach, for his 30-plus years of service to Skyhawk athletics.

Before the Skyhawks played their first men’s home basketball game of the season Nov. 1, those in attendance watched as the college dedicated its newly refinished Russ Damhoff Court.

Damhoff retired in 2017 after leading the men’s basketball team and athletic department for 31 years. He successfully guided each season, finishing with a strong career record of 529–392, and was named Region IV Coach of the Year in 2003 and 2016.

His retirement was short-lived, as his love of basketball led him to return to Sauk and take on the role of assistant men’s basketball coach. This fall, he started his eighth coaching season.

Cherished by many, SVCC alumni, faculty, staff, and Damhoff’s close friends and family were in attendance to see the momentous occasion. Heartfelt words were shared by current head coach A.J. Sharp, whom Damhoff has mentored. SVCC Vice President of Academics and Student Services Jon Mandrell also spoke of Damhoff’s dedication to the college.

After the ceremony, the Skyhawks went head to head with Richard J. Daley Community College and beat the Bulldogs in a close 67–65 contest.