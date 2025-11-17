Erie United Methodist Church sews for a purpose

Those participanting in a sewing day at Erie United Methodist Church included (foreground) Leanne Stortz; (middle row) Lisa Smith, Julie Wolbers and Margo Brooks; and (back row) Marilyn Murphy, Barb Bell, Laura Steffes and Cindy Drummond. Not pictured are Thelma Roloff, Deb Stortz and Colleen Edgerton. (Photo provided by Leanne Stortz)

On a recent crisp October day, the fellowship hall at Erie United Methodist Church buzzed with the hum of sewing machines and the laughter of volunteers. Almost a dozen church members and friends worked together to sew 165 handmade pillowcases for children in foster care.

The project, benefitting Raising Hope of Erie and My GEAR Outreach of Clinton, Iowa, brought together people of all ages with a shared purpose – to provide a small source of comfort to children entering foster homes across the area.

Raising Hope and My GEAR are local foster care closets providing essential items such as clothing, bedding, hygiene products, and comfort items to children who may arrive in new foster placements with little more than the clothes they’re wearing.

“Each pillowcase was sewn with love,” said Pastor Tiffany Garcea, who spearheads Raising Hope. “We want every child to have something bright, cheerful, and truly their own. It’s something simple, but it can mean a lot during a difficult time.”

Volunteers transformed donated fabric into colorful pillowcases featuring playful patterns, animals, and vibrant designs. Volunteers work throughout the year to help reach the yearly goal of 100 pillowcases. Some participants sewed at home, while others gathered at the church fellowship hall for a sewing day filled with fellowship and purpose.

In 2019, the Erie United Methodist Church’s sewing group, The Sewing Saturday Ladies, volunteered to sew 100 pillowcases for My GEAR.

The project was completed during their Mission Week that summer. The ladies really enjoyed the project.

In 2021, when Garcea created Raising Hope, the ladies added to their efforts to include her ministry. Once a year, they gather to sew, emjoy fellowship and pray for those receiving the pillowcases. Since 2019, they have donated more than 1,000 pillowcases between the two foster care closets.

For 2026, they have decided to host two community sewing days. The decision was made when they realized some of their volunteers miss out on the fellowship because of their school schedule. The youngest volunteer is 7 years old.

The church ladies also have added Christmas stockings for Raising Hope’s Angel Tree gifts to their community sewing outreach.

Before organizers delivered the pillowcases to the foster care closets, members of the Erie United Methodist Church blessed the 165 pillowcases during worship service.

Anyone interested in helping with future sewing days or donating fabric can contact Erie United Methodist Church at 309-659 2541 for more information. Also, check out Raising Hope, Erie and My GEAR Outreach on Facebook to learn more.

“It’s amazing to see what can happen when people come together for a common purpose,” volunteer Deb Stortz said. “Every pillowcase was made with love – and that’s something every child deserves.”