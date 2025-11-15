Jungbunzlauer announces acquisition of Thomson facility for major U.S. expansion

Jungbunzlauer, a global leader in sustainable, high-quality ingredients from natural sources, has announced its successful acquisition of International Flavors & Fragrances’ multipurpose production site in Thomson.

The investment marks Jungbunzlauer’s first U.S. manufacturing facility and a major milestone in its North American expansion, according to a Nov. 6 news release.

“This acquisition is a significant step in Jungbunzlauer’s growth journey,” said Bruno Tremblay, chief executive officer. “Establishing a U.S. manufacturing footprint allows us to work closer to our North American customers, better understand their challenges, and deliver sustainable, trusted solutions that truly make a difference.”

The Thomson site will be developed to support Jungbunzlauer’s portfolio of naturally derived ingredients, including citric acid, mineral salts, texturants and acidulants, with preparations, equipment installation and regulatory compliance activities commencing immediately. Combined with the recent expansion of its biogums facility in Canada, this acquisition positions Jungbunzlauer to meet rising market demand and enhance service responsiveness across North America.

“We look forward to providing further updates, including operational plans, future hiring and community engagement initiatives as we prepare the facility for production,” Tremblay said.

Strategic location, regional impact

Situated between the Mississippi River and State Route 84, the Thomson facility offers multimodal transportation access via water, rail and road. Its proximity to renewable energy sources, a skilled workforce and robust infrastructure, including a $121 million broadband fiber deployment, makes Northwest Illinois an ideal location for advanced manufacturing.

“This is an important investment for Northwest Illinois,” said Gary Camarano, administrator of the Whiteside Carroll Enterprise Zone. “Jungbunzlauer’s decision highlights the strategic advantages of our region and reflects the kind of global-scale, sustainable investment that will help diversify and grow our local economy.”

A regional welcome

Local officials and regional organizations have warmly welcomed Jungbunzlauer to Northwest Illinois.

“This investment will have a tremendous impact on the region,” Carroll County Board Chair Julie Bickelhaupt said. “It highlights the many advantages Northwest Illinois offers to businesses seeking a new location and a business-friendly environment. This is a ‘win-win’ scenario for everyone involved.”

“Jungbunzlauer will find a welcoming community, strong workforce partners, and a business ecosystem eager to support their success,” Camarano said. “This is the regional, collaborative, and focused on sustainable growth model of economic development we’ve been working toward.”

Jungbunzlauer is a producer of high-quality, sustainable ingredients from natural sources, serving industries from food and beverage to nutrition, health, home and personal care, according to the release. Leading the way in developing naturally better ingredients that enhance everyday life, the company offers a diverse portfolio of texturants, acidulants, sweeteners, minerals, and tailored solutions to meet evolving customer needs.

Headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, Jungbunzlauer operates state-of-the-art facilities, including large-scale fermentation operations, across Europe and North America.

Founded more than 150 years ago, the company now serves over 130 countries. Learn more at www.jungbunzlauer.com.