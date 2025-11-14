Sterling man arrested in connection with Oct. 30 death threat against Whiteside County judge

Alexander A. Lopez, 30, is charged with one count a threatening a public official, a Class 3 felony, in connection with a death threat made Oct. 30 against a Whiteside County Circuit Court judge. (Photo Provided By Whiteside County Sheriff's Office)

A Sterling man was arrested Wednesday in connection with an Oct. 30 death threat made against a Whiteside County 14th Circuit Court judge.

Alexander A. Lopez, 30, is charged with one count of threatening a public official, a Class 3 felony. At a hearing Thursday, Whiteside County Associate Judge Hany G. Khoury ordered a fitness evaluation, which determines whether a defendant can understand the legal proceedings and assist in their defense. Lopez is being held in the Whiteside County Jail, court records show.

On Oct. 30, the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a death threat and began an investigation. Police said they found that Lopez tried to buy a handgun at a Whiteside County business earlier that day and identified him as a suspect, according to a Friday news release from Sheriff John Booker.

Investigators continued gathering evidence and issued an arrest warrant for Lopez on Oct. 31. He was located and taken into custody on Wednesday, according to the release.

“Any threat against a judge is an attack on the rule of law itself. We will act swiftly, firmly, and without hesitation to protect our courts, our community, and the people who serve it. If you threaten a public official in Whiteside County, expect to be held accountable,” the release says.

Lopez is scheduled to appear in court next at 1 p.m., Dec. 3, court records show.