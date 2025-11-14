Ashton’s Gomez sees chess success, won national tournament in October

Kaiden Gomez said the game of chess has taught him a number of lessons, including the importance of patience, managing emotions and learning from others. (Jeff Helfrich)

Kaiden Gomez learned to play chess when he was 5 or 6 years old.

After he got older, the Ashton resident put down his chess pieces and stopped playing. About two years ago, while building Legos, he saw a little glass chess piece and decided to start playing again. He played online and with friends.

Last month, he won a national chess tournament for youth players ranked 1700 and above in Omaha.

“I would’ve quit if I didn’t have my friends to play with,” Gomez said. “I progressively got better and realized if I wanted to continue, I needed stronger competition. A year and a half ago, my goal was never to be a chess pro. I slowly started joining groups. I played in Naperville, Peoria, Schaumburg, and Chicago with club after club. My rating slowly got higher and higher and I got to where I am now.”

In his first tournament in Schaumburg two years ago, Gomez lost every game he played. He didn’t let that discourage him. He went to a tournament in Chicago and won five games in a row and first place. He is now a part of the state chess team online and has represented Ashton-Franklin Center High School in scholastic tournaments. The 17-year-old has played in over 50 chess tournaments.

Gomez enjoys chess because he believes it makes people smarter, and smarter people make the world a better place. It’s a game he’s always been able to understand.

“No matter how bad times get, if you always have something that you can grab onto that you have passion for, it’s great,” Gomez said. “I like the problem-solving aspect of it. When I see a problem and I know that I can solve it, I just want to. And if I don’t know how, that just drives me to want to improve and know what to do in future games. I love chess because I get it.”

On Tuesday nights, Gomez helps out with the Mills and Petrie Memorial Library Chess Club in Ashton, teaching younger players the game he loves. He’s watched the club grow since it started. He gets to be a mentor to younger players, something he wishes he had years ago.

“It’s amazing to see how I’ve morphed into what I always dreamed of having,” Gomez said. “The kids really enjoy it. You have to show them what to do and let them piece it together themselves. There are different levels. It’s great. Everyone has a good time.”

Gomez estimates he’s close to top 100 in chess players within the state and between the early master and high expert ranks. He wants to be the best chess player he can in the future.

Chess goals for the Ashton 17-year-old include attaining the title of national master, playing at the Illinois state championship, and playing in the open section of nationals.

“When someone hears chess, it’s just thought of as a board game,” Gomez said. “You can make money playing chess if you’re at a certain level. I have gotten to a point where I can comfortably do competitions. If I told myself two years ago that I would play in a tournament with the number two player in the world, I wouldn’t have believed it. Now I want to know what I can accomplish in another two years.”

Gomez has marveled at the competitiveness he’s seen at chess tournaments all over the country, competing against hundreds or even 1,000-plus players at events. He spends hours a day honing his craft, working on his weak spots and staying out of dangerous situations.

The game of chess has taught Gomez a number of lessons, including the importance of patience, managing emotions and learning from others.

“It’s taught me that you can’t expect to be the best immediately,” Gomez said. “I was very naive when I first started. It teaches you patience. You sit for hours. It’s taught me that listening to others goes a long way. It’s taught me how to control my emotions. The first tournament when I lost every game, I cried. And then I realized it’s just a game. It’s taught me critical thinking. It’s helped me with using my brain.”

Gomez’s favorite moment of his chess career so far was winning the national tournament and the feeling of holding the trophy and hard work paying off. He’s enjoyed working with the Ashton Chess Club, playing games with friends at lunch and meeting the number two player in the world. He’s excited for his future in the sport.

“Dreams don’t come true by dreaming, they come true by living,” Gomez said. “I’ve always lived by that mindset. If you really have a dream, chase it and do it. If you fail, learn from it. A lot of the time, it will work out. If I can play a board game and explore and go places and enjoy my life, anyone can do that with anything they’re passionate about.”