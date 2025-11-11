One dead in crash on U.S. 52 west of Lanark

One person is dead following a single-vehicle crash Monday, Nov. 10, on U.S. 52, west of Lanark.

According to information provided by the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred around 1:20 p.m. west of Vanbuskirk Road, between Mount Carroll and Lanark.

When emergency crews responded to the scene they located a vehicle on the north side of the roadway in a stream, the release said.

“Initial investigation indicates that the vehicle was traveling east on U.S. Highway 52 when it left the roadway to the north side,” according to the release. “The vehicle then collided with trees and overturned into a stream. The driver, who was the sole occupant, was pronounced deceased at the scene.”

The name of the driver is not being released at this time to allow for notification of friends and family members.

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Mount Carroll Police Department, Lanark Police Department, Lanark Fire and Ambulance, Downtown Auto Clinic, and the Illinois Department of Transportation.