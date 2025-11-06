Sauk Valley Community College named an Aspen Prize top 200 U.S. community college 

Kayleen Mecum of Morrison fires her hat in the air for pictures Friday, May 9, 2025, after graduating from Sauk Valley Community College. (Alex T. Paschal)

Sauk Valley Community College has been named one of 200 institutions eligible to compete for a $1 million Aspen Prize for Community College Excellence, a premier recognition of high achievement and performance among two-year colleges.

The 200 colleges selected were based on student outcome data, such as retention, completion, transfer and bachelor’s attainment rates.

The Aspen Institute College Excellence Program aims to strengthen higher education leadership and practice to improve student outcomes with the ultimate goal of advancing economic mobility and developing talent for the good of each individual and society as a whole.

“While we do not seek external recognition, we are very pleased that the Aspen Institute acknowledges the success of our students in obtaining their academic goals,” SVCC President David Hellmich said. “Our students are successful because of their dedication and because our faculty, staff and community partners are committed to providing our students a great educational experience.”

The 200 selected colleges represent the breadth and diversity of the community college sector, as these institutions are located in urban, rural and suburban areas across the country, serving both large and small populations.

Sauk Valley Community College serves the community by offering a range of programs and services, including in workforce development, through flexible online classes and with support for students transferring to a four-year college to complete their bachelor’s degree.

The Aspen Prize process identifies and celebrates community colleges showing that achieving stronger outcomes is possible. SVCC will apply and participate in the rigorous review process that will determine the Aspen Prize winner in spring 2027. All 200 eligible colleges will be assessed based on student outcomes data and whether they have engaged in scaled practices that have led to high and improving student outcomes.

This is the first time since the inception of the Aspen Prize that 200 colleges have been invited to apply, growing from the initial 150. It also is the second time since 2019 that SVCC has been invited to apply for the honor.

To learn more about the Aspen Institute and its College Excellence Program, visit highered.aspeninstitute.org.