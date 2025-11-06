Rep. Fritts honors Mendota’s First State Bank for October Local Business Highlight

State Rep. Brad Fritts (from left) presents his monthly business highlight award to Kirk Ross, president and CEO of First State Bank in Mendota, and Jan Phalen, the bank's chief marketing officer. (Photo provided by office of state Rep. Brad Fritts)

For his October local business highlight, state Rep. Bradley Fritts, R-Dixon, recognized First State Bank in Mendota.

Founded in 1940, First State Bank has served local families and small businesses for generations. It now serves communities across the region with 19 locations.

“I chose to highlight First State Bank because of their dedication to truly serving our community,” Fritts said. “From supporting local youth organizations to sponsoring community events, First State Bank does so much to give back. They host blood drives, donate to youth sports teams, support local organizations such as United Way and the YMCA, and encourage their employees to get involved in their own lives.”

First State Bank has employees who are actively giving back through school boards, educational foundations, chambers of commerce, local organizations such as Lions Club and Rotary Club, and more.

“Their commitment to being a true community bank is a reminder of the positive change that local businesses can create, which is why I am proud to highlight First State Bank for my October Local Business Highlight,” Fritts said.

First State Bank’s main location is at 706 Washington St. in Mendota. More information, including locations and hours, can be found at FirstStateBank.biz.