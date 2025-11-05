Prophetstown-Lyndon Food Pantry open Tuesday mornings

The Prophetstown-Lyndon Food Pantry is open from 9-11 a.m. every Tuesday at the American Legion Hall at 215 Washington St., Prophetstown.

The food pantry continues to receive many generous donations from individuals, companies and organizations each quarter. The food pantry board would like to thank everyone who donated to the program in July, August and September.

The food pantry thanks the following organizations for their donations in the past quarter: the First Lutheran Church of Prophetstown, the River Church, Leon United Methodist Church, PJ Turbo, Tri-City Trail Riders, Blackert Family Memorial and Tara Johnson Memorial.

The food pantry has received many donations from individuals during the last quarter. The Board wants to thank all the people who donated to the pantry for their generosity: Beth Zuidema, Joan and Michael Bryan, Joan McCowen, Stu and Becky Richter, Doug Earl, Al and Sherri Turner, Ed Burge, Rick Chapinski, Lynn Gibson, David Heitzler, Reid Johnson, Richard Maronde, Gene Summers and Kenny and Gayle Tegeler.

The Food Pantry Board also wishes to express gratitude for the donations of anonymous groups and individuals.

The next meeting of the Food Pantry Board is scheduled at 11 a.m. Jan. 13, 2026, at the American Legion Hall.