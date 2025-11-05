Lee County’s 2026 primary election ballots taking shape

FILE: Lee County candidates have turned in their nomination papers for the March 17, 2026, primary election. (Alex T. Paschal)

Lee County candidates had until 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 3, to turn in their nomination papers as they seek candidacy for the March 17 primary election.

On that day, voters can choose a Democratic or Republican ballot to pick who appears on the ballot in November 2026. All voters, partisan or not, can weigh in on referendum questions.

Here’s a list of Democratic candidates who have filed their nomination papers in Lee County:

County Board District 3:

David J. Bally (D)

Chance Munroe (D)

Precinct Committeeperson:

David D. McCarver (D): Amboy 01

Dennis M. Burrs (D): Dixon 01

David J. Bally (D): Dixon 02

Jill Portner (D): Dixon 07

Thomas B. Cartwright (D): Dixon 11

Ashley J. Winters (D): Dixon 17

Barbara V. Schwamberger (D): Franklin Grove 01

Michael Soto (D): Nachusa

Sarah M. Bingaman (D): Palmyra 01

C. Amy Palmer (D): Sublette

Here’s a list of Republican candidates who have filed their nomination papers in Lee County:

County Clerk:

Nancy L. Petersen (R)

Sheriff:

Clayton T. Whelan (R)

County Treasurer:

Paul Rudolphi (R)

County Board District 1:

Chris Robertson (R)

Robert J. Olsen (R)

Derek J. Humphrey (R)

County Board District 2:

Dennis S. “Denny” Kosinski (R)

Ali Huss (R)

Ryan Rod, 2-year (R)

County Board District 3:

Jason Todd Anderson (R)

Tom Wilson (R)

County Board District 4:

Michael Book (R)

Kevin E. Lalley (R)

Precinct Committeeperson:

Bradley J. Fritts (R): Amboy 03

Seth M. McMillan (R): Ashton 01

Lirim Mimini (R): Ashton 02

Kent Miller (R): Dixon 01

Chris Bishop (R): Dixon 03

Piper L. Grazulis (R): Dixon 04

Troy Ordean (R): Dixon 07

Nancy Naylor (R): Dixon 08

Li Arellano Jr. (R): Dixon 11

David T. Fritts (R): Dixon 11

Christopher K. Harrison (R): Dixon 14

Jack Skrogstad (R): Dixon 17

John Nicholson (R): Franklin Grove 01

Shantel Davis (R): Franklin Grove 02

Kevin E. Lalley (R): Palmyra 02

Charles A. Boonstra (R): South Dixon

Ali Huss (R): Willow Creek

Dennis S. “Denny” Kosinski (R): Wyoming 01

Important dates

Nov. 10: Last day to file objections challenging whether candidates can appear on the ballot.

Nov. 17 to 24: Filing period for candidates seeking to fill judicial vacancies.

Dec. 3: Deadline to file objections in judicial vacancy races.

Dec. 15: Deadline to file petitions for referenda to appear on the March ballot. This does not include referendum questions authorized by local governments, just ones submitted through voter-signed petitions.

Dec. 17: First day to apply for a mail-in ballot.

Dec. 22: Deadline to file objections on referendum questions.

Dec. 29: Deadline for local government boards – such as school boards and city councils – to adopt a resolution or ordinance for a binding referendum.

Jan. 8: Last day for a candidate to withdraw from the race.

Jan. 15: Last day for a candidate to file as a write-in.

Feb. 5: Early voting starts, and county clerks begin mailing ballots.

March 1: Last day to register to vote online through the Illinois State Board of Elections website. Grace period registration and voting continues through election day.

March 17: Election day for the 2026 primary. Polls close at 7 p.m. Voters can request a partisan ballot with either Democratic or Republican candidates listed or a nonpartisan ballot, which includes any referenda.