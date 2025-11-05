Shaw Local

Lee County’s 2026 primary election ballots taking shape

Monday, Dec. 4, 2023 is the final day those seeking office can file in Lee County.

FILE: Lee County candidates have turned in their nomination papers for the March 17, 2026, primary election. (Alex T. Paschal)

By Payton Felix

Lee County candidates had until 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 3, to turn in their nomination papers as they seek candidacy for the March 17 primary election.

On that day, voters can choose a Democratic or Republican ballot to pick who appears on the ballot in November 2026. All voters, partisan or not, can weigh in on referendum questions.

Here’s a list of Democratic candidates who have filed their nomination papers in Lee County:

County Board District 3:

  • David J. Bally (D)
  • Chance Munroe (D)

Precinct Committeeperson:

  • David D. McCarver (D): Amboy 01
  • Dennis M. Burrs (D): Dixon 01
  • David J. Bally (D): Dixon 02
  • Jill Portner (D): Dixon 07
  • Thomas B. Cartwright (D): Dixon 11
  • Ashley J. Winters (D): Dixon 17
  • Barbara V. Schwamberger (D): Franklin Grove 01
  • Michael Soto (D): Nachusa
  • Sarah M. Bingaman (D): Palmyra 01
  • C. Amy Palmer (D): Sublette

Here’s a list of Republican candidates who have filed their nomination papers in Lee County:

County Clerk:

  • Nancy L. Petersen (R)

Sheriff:

  • Clayton T. Whelan (R)

County Treasurer:

  • Paul Rudolphi (R)

County Board District 1:

  • Chris Robertson (R)
  • Robert J. Olsen (R)
  • Derek J. Humphrey (R)

County Board District 2:

  • Dennis S. “Denny” Kosinski (R)
  • Ali Huss (R)
  • Ryan Rod, 2-year (R)

County Board District 3:

  • Jason Todd Anderson (R)
  • Tom Wilson (R)

County Board District 4:

  • Michael Book (R)
  • Kevin E. Lalley (R)

Precinct Committeeperson:

  • Bradley J. Fritts (R): Amboy 03
  • Seth M. McMillan (R): Ashton 01
  • Lirim Mimini (R): Ashton 02
  • Kent Miller (R): Dixon 01
  • Chris Bishop (R): Dixon 03
  • Piper L. Grazulis (R): Dixon 04
  • Troy Ordean (R): Dixon 07
  • Nancy Naylor (R): Dixon 08
  • Li Arellano Jr. (R): Dixon 11
  • David T. Fritts (R): Dixon 11
  • Christopher K. Harrison (R): Dixon 14
  • Jack Skrogstad (R): Dixon 17
  • John Nicholson (R): Franklin Grove 01
  • Shantel Davis (R): Franklin Grove 02
  • Kevin E. Lalley (R): Palmyra 02
  • Charles A. Boonstra (R): South Dixon
  • Ali Huss (R): Willow Creek
  • Dennis S. “Denny” Kosinski (R): Wyoming 01

Important dates

Nov. 10: Last day to file objections challenging whether candidates can appear on the ballot.

Nov. 17 to 24: Filing period for candidates seeking to fill judicial vacancies.

Dec. 3: Deadline to file objections in judicial vacancy races.

Dec. 15: Deadline to file petitions for referenda to appear on the March ballot. This does not include referendum questions authorized by local governments, just ones submitted through voter-signed petitions.

Dec. 17: First day to apply for a mail-in ballot.

Dec. 22: Deadline to file objections on referendum questions.

Dec. 29: Deadline for local government boards – such as school boards and city councils – to adopt a resolution or ordinance for a binding referendum.

Jan. 8: Last day for a candidate to withdraw from the race.

Jan. 15: Last day for a candidate to file as a write-in.

Feb. 5: Early voting starts, and county clerks begin mailing ballots.

March 1: Last day to register to vote online through the Illinois State Board of Elections website. Grace period registration and voting continues through election day.

March 17: Election day for the 2026 primary. Polls close at 7 p.m. Voters can request a partisan ballot with either Democratic or Republican candidates listed or a nonpartisan ballot, which includes any referenda.

Payton Felix

