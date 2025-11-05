Lee County’s 2026 primary election ballots taking shape

Lee County candidates had until 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 3, to turn in their nomination papers as they seek candidacy for the March 17 primary election.
On that day, voters can choose a Democratic or Republican ballot to pick who appears on the ballot in November 2026. All voters, partisan or not, can weigh in on referendum questions.
Here’s a list of Democratic candidates who have filed their nomination papers in Lee County:
County Board District 3:
- David J. Bally (D)
- Chance Munroe (D)
Precinct Committeeperson:
- David D. McCarver (D): Amboy 01
- Dennis M. Burrs (D): Dixon 01
- David J. Bally (D): Dixon 02
- Jill Portner (D): Dixon 07
- Thomas B. Cartwright (D): Dixon 11
- Ashley J. Winters (D): Dixon 17
- Barbara V. Schwamberger (D): Franklin Grove 01
- Michael Soto (D): Nachusa
- Sarah M. Bingaman (D): Palmyra 01
- C. Amy Palmer (D): Sublette
Here’s a list of Republican candidates who have filed their nomination papers in Lee County:
County Clerk:
- Nancy L. Petersen (R)
Sheriff:
- Clayton T. Whelan (R)
County Treasurer:
- Paul Rudolphi (R)
County Board District 1:
- Chris Robertson (R)
- Robert J. Olsen (R)
- Derek J. Humphrey (R)
County Board District 2:
- Dennis S. “Denny” Kosinski (R)
- Ali Huss (R)
- Ryan Rod, 2-year (R)
County Board District 3:
- Jason Todd Anderson (R)
- Tom Wilson (R)
County Board District 4:
- Michael Book (R)
- Kevin E. Lalley (R)
Precinct Committeeperson:
- Bradley J. Fritts (R): Amboy 03
- Seth M. McMillan (R): Ashton 01
- Lirim Mimini (R): Ashton 02
- Kent Miller (R): Dixon 01
- Chris Bishop (R): Dixon 03
- Piper L. Grazulis (R): Dixon 04
- Troy Ordean (R): Dixon 07
- Nancy Naylor (R): Dixon 08
- Li Arellano Jr. (R): Dixon 11
- David T. Fritts (R): Dixon 11
- Christopher K. Harrison (R): Dixon 14
- Jack Skrogstad (R): Dixon 17
- John Nicholson (R): Franklin Grove 01
- Shantel Davis (R): Franklin Grove 02
- Kevin E. Lalley (R): Palmyra 02
- Charles A. Boonstra (R): South Dixon
- Ali Huss (R): Willow Creek
- Dennis S. “Denny” Kosinski (R): Wyoming 01
Important dates
Nov. 10: Last day to file objections challenging whether candidates can appear on the ballot.
Nov. 17 to 24: Filing period for candidates seeking to fill judicial vacancies.
Dec. 3: Deadline to file objections in judicial vacancy races.
Dec. 15: Deadline to file petitions for referenda to appear on the March ballot. This does not include referendum questions authorized by local governments, just ones submitted through voter-signed petitions.
Dec. 17: First day to apply for a mail-in ballot.
Dec. 22: Deadline to file objections on referendum questions.
Dec. 29: Deadline for local government boards – such as school boards and city councils – to adopt a resolution or ordinance for a binding referendum.
Jan. 8: Last day for a candidate to withdraw from the race.
Jan. 15: Last day for a candidate to file as a write-in.
Feb. 5: Early voting starts, and county clerks begin mailing ballots.
March 1: Last day to register to vote online through the Illinois State Board of Elections website. Grace period registration and voting continues through election day.
March 17: Election day for the 2026 primary. Polls close at 7 p.m. Voters can request a partisan ballot with either Democratic or Republican candidates listed or a nonpartisan ballot, which includes any referenda.