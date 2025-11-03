Double duty: Protesters in Sterling collect food for local pantries

Indivisible Sauk Valley member Alissa Kirchner loads food into a van Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, at a protest in Sterling. The group organized a food drive in conjunction with their protest to help stock the Sauk Valley Food Bank. “The people have been very generous,” Kirchner said about the amount of food donated during the day. (Alex T. Paschal)

Indivisible Sauk Valley hosted a No Kings protest and food drive Saturday, Nov. 1, in Sterling.

“The people were very generous with their donations,” said member Alissa Kirchner. “We’ve already delivered one full van of food.”

The drive is meant to help stock the Sauk Valley Food Bank that will undoubtedly be needed due to SNAP benefits being affected by the government shutdown.

About halfway through the planned protest, several dozen people lined up along Fourth Street in Sterling to again protest the Trump administration’s policies.