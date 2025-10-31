Amboy, Eastland, Fulton volleyball fall short in finals: Thursday’s Sauk Valley roundup

Volleyball

Galena d. Eastland 25-13, 25-17: The fourth-seeded Cougars fell short against top-seeded Galena in the Class 1A West Carroll Regional final matchup. Trixie Carroll wrapped up her standout prep career with 12 kills, seven digs and an ace. Keara Kaus led the way with 15 assists and Morgan McCullough had eight digs for Eastland (27-11).

Stockton d. Fulton 25-21, 19-25, 25-18: Kerby Germann (10 digs) had 16 kills and Chloe Wilkin added 10 as the Steamers fell short in the regional final matchup. Brianne Brennan had 19 assists and Zoe Kunau added 11.

Aurora Christian d. Amboy 25-9, 25-9: After beating third-seeded Somonauk in three sets on Wednesday, the 11th-seeded Clippers’ (10-19-4) nice run came to an end in the regional final.