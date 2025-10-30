Hometown Holidays brings joy to Rock Falls from Nov. 20-22

A total of 450 people crammed into the Rock Falls American Legion on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024, for the Chamber bingo event. Holiday Bingo this year will be Nov. 20 at the McCormick Event Center, 205 E. Third St. in Rock Falls. Doors open at 4 p.m. and games start at 6 p.m. (Alex T. Paschal)

The Rock Falls Chamber of Commerce will welcome the community to a three-day shindig in the city that’s celebrating the magic of the season.

It begins Thursday, Nov. 20, and ends Saturday, Nov. 22. Activities include holiday bingo, a Christmas Walk, Love Light Reading, giveaways, Grinch Dodgeball and a business showcase.

Here’s a look at the schedule:

Nov. 20: Holiday bingo is back and bigger than ever. Doors open at 4 p.m., and games start at 6 p.m. at the McCormick Event Center, 205 E. Third St. in Rock Falls.

Get tickets at Sauk Valley Bank locations in Rock Falls and Sterling or online at rockfallschamber.com/holidaybingo. The cost for a regular ticket is $15 (or $17 online), which allots you 10 regular games. For $35 (or $37 online), you can purchase a bonus ticket, which allots you 10 regular games, four special games and two jackpots. Tickets will be available now through Nov. 9 or until they’re sold out.

Nov. 21: The Christmas Walk has been a tradition for almost 40 years. From 5 to 8 p.m., holiday cheer fills the streets of Rock Falls with vendors, business booths, cocoa, treats, live music and entertainment, photo ops, activities, giveaways, and Santa of course! Plus, take part in so much more, including the Love Light Ceremony at 6 p.m. and the $1,000 giveaway at 7:30 p.m.

The Love Light Reading event takes place at 6 p.m. at Rock Falls United Methodist Church, 210 Fourth Ave. Love Light names are available for purchase at the Rock Falls Public Library or online at rockfallschamber.com/hometownholidays. The cost is $5 ($6 online) per name. To be included in both the ceremony and newspaper, register by Nov. 10 (newspaper only: Dec. 7). Memorial candles are available at the Rock Falls chamber for $7 through Dec. 12.

Nov. 22: Grinch Dodgeball starts with an 11:30 a.m. check-in and a noon start for games at Rock Falls Middle School, located at 1701 12th Ave. This free event is for kids in pre-K through seventh grade.

The Grinch has challenged the community, and Santa is going to referee to ensure he plays fair. Can the children defeat the Grinch at his own game?

Teams will be divided up based on age groups, and each team will enter the court, one team at a time, to defeat the Grinch at a game of dodgeball. Local mascots will make a special appearance as well.

The first 100 children to register get a free goodie bag. Register by Nov. 16 at rockfallschamber.com/hometownholidays.

The East Coloma Craft Show takes place from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 22 at the Harvest Time Bible Church.

The chamber is asking local businesses to be a part of the Hometown Holidays Christmas Walk. It is looking for sponsors for the weekend events and volunteers.

If interested, register at the Rock Falls chamber, online at rockfallchamber.com/hometownholidays or by emailing coordinator@rockfallschamber.com. Prices are $15 ($17 online) for members and $25 ($27 online) for nonmembers.