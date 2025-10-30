Fulton council OKs payment to downtown construction contractor

The Fulton City Council on Monday, Oct. 27, approved paying $339,111 to McCarthy Improvement Co.

McCarthy has been presiding over the downtown road construction. Construction on the road improvements have continued over the past few weeks, but concerns were raised about progress on the project and the concerns of business owners on Fourth Street.

The council also discussed an ordinance authorizing the purchase of real estate owned by Dan and Jill Nederhoff in the Fulton Industrial Park for the purpose of water main construction. While no official measure has been passed as of yet, the ordinance would authorize the purchase of the property for $19,650.

Mayor Shane Malone led discussion on appointing a mayor pro-tem in cases where he is unable to act. For reference, the previous mayor pro-tem, Keith King, presided over the City Council following the resignation of former Mayor Wendy Ottens up until the time Malone was elected and sworn in earlier this year.

The council discussed the measure but no action was taken to fill the position.