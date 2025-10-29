Sterling man charged with endangering 5-year-old, domestic battery: Sterling police

A Sterling man already charged in two separate battery cases – one accusing him of beating a person over 60 last year and another that accuses him of striking a man in the face with a baseball bat in January – now is charged with two new counts of battering a child.

Harley Canas, 26, of Rock Falls, is charged in Whiteside County with aggravated domestic battery, a Class 2 felony, and endangering the life or health of a child, a misdemeanor, according to Whiteside County court documents. Canas was taken into custody on those charges Oct. 20 in connection with a report Sterling police received July 27, alleging a battery involving a child in the 500 block of 12th Avenue, Sterling.

An ongoing investigation since that time led to the charges filed this month.

Both counts refer to the same victim and are listed as occurring sometime between April 1 and July 14. The Class 2 felony charge accuses Canas of committing a domestic battery and intentionally strangling the 5-year-old, according to court documents. The child endangerment charge accuses him of choking the child, records show.

Canas also faces battery charges in two other cases, and while he appeared on Zoom for a March court hearing, was still wanted on an arrest warrant.

In one case he was charged with aggravated battery/great bodily harm for a Jan. 9 incident in which he is accused of hitting a man in the face with a baseball bat. Those charges were filed Feb. 27.

In the other case, he is charged with aggravated battery/great bodily harm and aggravated battery to a person over 60 in connection with an August 2024 fight. Formal charges were filed Jan. 10.

He has been ordered to remain detained in the Whiteside County Jail. His next court appearance is set for 1:30 p.m. Nov. 3.