Dixon police seeking new officers as part of plan to decrease burnout, increase community presence

The Dixon Police Department is hiring as part of the new police chief’s plan to decrease officer burnout while increasing community presence.

The department’s ability to hire stems from the Dixon City Council’s Oct. 6 vote approving an increase of its minimum sworn officer count from 30 to 31. At that meeting, Police Chief Ryan Bivins cited benefits such as adding a resource officer to Dixon’s public elementary schools and decreasing the amount of overtime pay.

Under that 30-officer minimum, each patrol shift is staffed with a minimum of three officers. Bivins said the goal is to increase the minimum to five officers per shift.

The amount of police calls have been increasing. With three officers, Bivins said that doesn’t leave a lot of time for directed patrols related to community complaints. It also results in a lot of overtime.

“One of the biggest things, if we can get to that staffing level, is the increased community presence,” Bivins said. “[I’m] very big on being visible, being in schools, being out and I want to build on that.”

With the additional officer, Bivins said, he’d like to add another school resource officer to Dixon Public Schools and elementary schools on a rotational basis or wherever the biggest need is. By doing that, he said, “we’re reaching children at a much younger age. We’re teaching them how to interact with police.”

The other thing Bivins said he would like to do is create a mobile crisis response team in partnership with a local agency in responding to mental health calls.

Under former Dixon Police Chief Steven Howell, the department created a crisis coordinator position filled by a licensed mental health professional who aided the police department and the Dixon City Fire Department when responding to mental health calls.

“When we had a social worker with our department, it was great. It was a lot for one person to handle, and so that’s why I want to create that team,” Bivins said.

Bivins said his plans for the city also would be financially beneficial in decreasing overtime and finding an outside funding source for the crisis team. The department is in the process of hiring one new officer who will join the department after graduating from the Sauk Valley Community College Police Academy.

The department still is looking to hire one more officer and is now accepting applications on a continual basis – so it’s always hiring, Bivins said.

Applications can be found on the city of Dixon website. Once completed, applications can be submitted via email to employment@dixonpd.com or in person to the Dixon Police Department at 220 S. Hennepin Ave.

For information, visit dixongov.com.