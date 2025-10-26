Dixon High School graduate Gehlbach returning to play Phidian Musicale on Nov. 6 in Dixon

Thomas Gehlbach has enjoyed playing piano for the past 40 years.

Gehlbach will share that enjoyment by playing in the Phidian Musicale at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 6, at The Next Picture Show, 113 W. First St. in Dixon. It is free and open to the public.

Gehlbach graduated from Dixon High School with the Class of 1996 and from Truman State University, where he was a piano accompanist for the jazz show choir, musical theater productions and vocal major students. He currently works as a pulmonologist in Madison, Wisconsin, where he lives with his wife, Rachael, and their three sons.

Although there are never enough hours in the day for music, Gehlbach enjoys sitting at the piano whenever the opportunity arises. He said he is particularly grateful for this opportunity to share music in Dixon.

He will perform a two-part concert featuring music selections composed by Johann Sebastian Bach, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Franz Schubert, Ludwig van Beethoven, Claude Debussy, Johannes Brahms and Carl Maria von Weber.