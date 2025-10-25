Shaw Local

Tampico First United Methodist Church’s annual ham supper is Nov. 12

By Shaw Local News Network

Tampico First United Methodist Church’s annual ham supper will start at 4:30 p.m. Nov. 12 in the church’s basement, with a donation for the all-you-can-eat meal.

The church, which is located at 202 N. Lincoln St. in Tampico, will have a bake sale upstairs in the South Sunday School room. The meal will last until 7 p.m.

The south entrance of the church is handicapped accessible, and there is an elevator.

Royal Neighbors of America Chapter 1570 will host a matching fundraiser, with all profits up to $1,000 matched by the RNA home office in Rock Island.

