October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Remember to get mammogram: OSF St. Katharine

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and OSF HealthCare Saint Katharine Medical Center is reminding women that early detection is key to saving lives.

The Women’s Imaging Center at the medical center offers a full suite of advanced diagnostic tools, including 3D mammography, breast ultrasound and breast MRI to aid in early detection and ongoing monitoring.

OSF Saint Katharine was the first facility in the Sauk Valley to offer 3D imaging technology, which provides clearer, more accurate breast images and helps reduce the need for follow-up scans. The center is proud to continue leading the region in breast health services, according to a news release.

Audra Suter, lead mammography technologist at the Women’s Imaging Center, offered practical tips to help patients prepare for their mammogram and make the experience more comfortable.

“Try to avoid wearing deodorant, lotions or powders on the day of your appointment,” Suter said. “These products can interfere with the imaging. Also, cutting back on caffeine 24 to 48 hours before your mammogram can help reduce breast tenderness, especially for those with fibrocystic breasts.”

Suter emphasizes the importance of relaxation and comfort.

“Wear loose, comfortable clothing, and try to stay calm. We keep our mammography rooms warm, with soft lighting and calming music to help ease anxiety,” she said. “Many patients come in expecting pain but leave pleasantly surprised. There may be some discomfort, but not pain.”

Compression during the exam is necessary to get the clearest images for the radiologist, Suter said.

“It’s a brief moment of pressure, but it’s essential for accurate results,” she said.

Breast cancer is most treatable when caught early, and regular screenings are key to early diagnosis. OSF HealthCare encourages women to prioritize their health and schedule their annual mammogram or consult with their provider about additional imaging options.

To make an appointment at the Women’s Imaging Center at OSF HealthCare Saint Katharine Medical Center, call 815-284-5700.