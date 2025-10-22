Reagan Middle School’s new band, choir software expected to heighten student performance

As Reagan Middle School’s music program in Dixon continues to grow, students will soon begin using a new learning software.

The Dixon Public School Board approved a $2,744 purchase of online education tool MusicFirst at its Oct. 15 meeting after hearing a presentation by RMS music teachers Ashley Almquist and Chris Hansen. It’s the latest edition to the music program, which has grown significantly in the past few years.

There are about 225 students currently enrolled in either choir, band or both, which is about 50 more than the last school year, Hansen said in an interview with Shaw Local.

When Almquist came to RMS four years ago, band and choir wasn’t an official class. During her first two years, she built the program up to the point where a second teacher was needed and the district hired Hansen, Hansen said.

Today, Almquist teaches choir for grades six, seven and eight and band for grades seven and eight. Hansen teaches two beginner choir classes and band for grades five and six, the two teachers said.

Art programs, like music, at some other public school districts in Illinois are shrinking due to teacher shortages, according to a 2024-25 report from the state board of education.

“What’s special about our school is that we’re both here,” Almquist said. Adding that she and Hansen do a lot of work to recruit new students and retain the ones already enrolled.

Now, the program is growing in a different way – improving student performance.

In March 2025, Almquist and Hansen tested out the software on a trial basis for six months with some classes. In their presentation to the board, they collected data that showed students improving significantly after using MusicFirst.

Almquist said she’s found that “students aren’t responding as well as we did to the old fashion way” of a more-lecture format where the teacher is in front instructing.

The new software is more interactive for students, and has opportunities for individualized instruction and student autonomy through solo practice sessions, among other things, Almquist said.

It’s also great in the event that Almquist or Hansen is out for the day and a substitute, who’s typically not a music teacher, is filling in so that students don’t miss out on a day of learning, Hansen said.

“We’re really excited and grateful that we have the opportunity to use it,” Almquist said.

The goal is to eventually use the system at Dixon High School as well, Almquist said.