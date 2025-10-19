Johnson is Sterling High School student of the month honoree

Charles Johnson, a senior at Sterling High School, is a student of the month for September.

He is the son of Mark and Anita Johnson and has a sibling, Dale.

What class do you find really engaging and why?: Classes I find interesting are classes that involve hands-on work. When I am able to apply what I am learning to something directly in front of me, it definitely engages me more within the class. I also like to laugh and smile throughout the class, and if my teacher or fellow classmates can make me smile, it makes a class just that much better.

What are your career and post-graduation plans? What school(s) or other instruction, travel or endeavors do you have planned?: Post-graduation, I plan to head to Sauk Valley Community College as of now, unless something changes. I am unsure of what I want to do in the future with my career because I love to do many things. I’m hoping Sauk will give me the time and new experiences to guide me to what I want to do in the future.

What are your two favorite extracurricular, volunteer or community activities you participate in?: Two of my favorite extracurricular activities are running on the cross country and track teams, as well as being an officer of the Key Club. Being a part of the cross country and track teams has taught me the power of motivation and how to keep going even when things are unpleasant. Key Club has taught me that if you want to make a difference, you have to do it. Sometimes the smallest things have the base impacts.

Please share a moment, group event or activity at school that was meaningful or memorable.: Last year, I was a part of the CEO program. This program strived for students to be self-led. Speakers would come in and talk about their own business endeavors as well as their life advice for us. Toward the end of the year, we created our own business at a trade show through the program. That week of the show was one of the most exciting and stressful things I’ve been a part of. The uncertainty that people will buy your product definitely can cause someone to be nervous. After the two days of the trade show, I was wiped out but very happy with how everything turned out.

What is your hope for the future?: I hope in the future I am able to make an impact on the people in my community while living an exciting and happy life.