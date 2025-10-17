Welty is Newman Central Catholic’s student of the month

Ryan Welty is Newman Central Catholic High School’s student of the month for September.

A senior, he is the son of Anthony and Beth Welty and has two siblings, Danny and Natalie Welty.

What class do you find really engaging and why?: I find my AP Statistics class to be really interesting. My teacher, Mrs. Royer, explains the concepts in a way that makes even advanced math approachable. We often take class surveys for the data that we use in our graphs. The concepts of the class are sometimes challenging, but that makes success more rewarding.

What are your career and post-graduation plans? What school(s) or other instruction, travel or endeavors do you have planned?: I plan to attend Benedictine College in Atchison, Kansas, and major in political science. I have a passion for politics, theology, philosophy and public service. I hope to apply these interests to a career in public policy with a focus on the family as the foundation of civil society.

What are your two favorite extracurricular, volunteer or community activities you participate in?: My favorite extracurricular at Newman is Students for Life, a pro-life club I founded my freshman year. Watching the club grow since its founding has been incredibly exciting and humbling. Our membership now totals 67 members, a testament to the truth of the message that every mother and every child deserves love and support. This past June, our club was recognized as National New Group of the Year, a distinction that I hope will bring more awareness to the pro-life movement in the Sauk Valley area. My belief that every human being has the dignity to be cared for and protected will be a guiding compass in my career. I also had the gift of being a mentor for the Penguin Project of the Sauk Valley, a theater program that provides individuals with special needs the opportunity to participate in the performing arts. For two years I guided my mentee through the process of putting on a musical, including auditioning, rehearsing and performing. Getting to watch him grow and excel was such a beautiful process.

Please share a moment, group event or activity at school that was meaningful or memorable: As student director of the new House System at Newman, I’ve loved watching our student body embrace their Catholic faith on a deeper level. It particularly stands out to me how much the student body frequents the chapel to pray and go to Mass.

What is your hope for the future?: My hope for the future is that I can, in a small way, restore our country’s culture to one that values respectful dialogue, strong families and a shared sense of responsibility for our nation. Right now, too much of our political discourse is marked by division and hostility, and I believe we need to rebuild the foundations that bring people together, starting with strong families. When young people are grounded in shared values at home, they’re more prepared to engage respectfully in public life. I hope that I can help bring a renewed commitment to civil discourse, where Americans seek truth not through outrage but through honest conversations rooted in respect and a sense of duty.