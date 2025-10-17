Local-led Sauk Valley women’s tennis qualifies for NJCAA National Championships

Local college women’s tennis
Sauk Valley qualifies for nationals: This past weekend at Park Forest Racquet Club, Sauk Valley Community College took third among nine teams at the Region 4 national qualifying tournament. With the finish at a tough regional, the Skyhawks qualified for the NJCAA National Championships on May 2 through May 8.
At No. 1 singles, Dixon graduate Grace Ferguson placed second. Addison Arjes was No. 2 singles champion and Arielle Tefiku was runner-up at No. 3 singles. Both are also Dixon grads.
Newman grads Julia Rhodes, Kaitlyn Conderman and Laurel Chavera had first round exits.
At No. 1 doubles, Ferguson and Arjes took second. Tefiku and Rhodes took third at No. 2 doubles. Conderman and Katie Kammerer fell in the first round at No. 3 doubles.
SVCC won their last four dual meets this past season and went 6-2 overall. Illinois Valley won the regional with 19 points, followed by McHenry (12) and Sauk Valley (10.5), just edging out Lake County’s 10 points.
It will be a return to the national tournament for the Skyhawks after missing out last season.