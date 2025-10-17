Local-led Sauk Valley women’s tennis qualifies for NJCAA National Championships

Pictured is the Sauk Valley Community College women's tennis team. Left to right are Arielle Tefiku, Sydney Schwartz, Grace Ferguson, Addison Arjes, coach Sara Kipping, Laurel Chavera, Kaitlyn Conderman, Julia Rhodes and Katie Kammerer. The Skyhawks took third in their regional to qualify for the NJCAA National Championships, taking place next May 2 to May 6. (Photo contributed by Sara Kipping)

Local college women’s tennis

Sauk Valley qualifies for nationals: This past weekend at Park Forest Racquet Club, Sauk Valley Community College took third among nine teams at the Region 4 national qualifying tournament. With the finish at a tough regional, the Skyhawks qualified for the NJCAA National Championships on May 2 through May 8.

At No. 1 singles, Dixon graduate Grace Ferguson placed second. Addison Arjes was No. 2 singles champion and Arielle Tefiku was runner-up at No. 3 singles. Both are also Dixon grads.

Newman grads Julia Rhodes, Kaitlyn Conderman and Laurel Chavera had first round exits.

At No. 1 doubles, Ferguson and Arjes took second. Tefiku and Rhodes took third at No. 2 doubles. Conderman and Katie Kammerer fell in the first round at No. 3 doubles.

SVCC won their last four dual meets this past season and went 6-2 overall. Illinois Valley won the regional with 19 points, followed by McHenry (12) and Sauk Valley (10.5), just edging out Lake County’s 10 points.

It will be a return to the national tournament for the Skyhawks after missing out last season.