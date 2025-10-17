Dixon student inducted into Communication Honor Society for Academic Excellence

All 26 Cedarville University students were inducted to Lambda Pi Eta, the communication honor society on Sept. 25, in Cedarville, Ohio. (Photo provided by Cedarville University)

The Cedarville University chapter of Lambda Pi Eta, the national honor society for communication, has inducted 26 communication students for outstanding academic performance.

Marian Pope of Dixon was one of the students inducted into Lambda Pi Eta. Pope is a junior professional writing and information design student.

Before receiving this honor, the inductees completed at least 60 credit hours with a 3.5 major GPA. The ceremony was held to celebrate their hard work and encourage them to persevere. Dr. Charles Elliott, senior professor of communication, led the ceremony.