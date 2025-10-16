Sauk Valley communities set trick-or-treat hours, Halloween events

With Halloween creeping closer, here is a list of trick-or-treat hours and other holiday and fall-themed events you can visit with your little ghosts and ghouls.
Dixon
The city will hold trick or treat from 5-7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 31. Other related events include:
- Oct. 18: 2025 Scarecrow Festival from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in downtown Dixon. More than 100 vendors, booths and activities will fill six city blocks during the event, which also includes a pumpkin derby and a variety of creatively decorated scarecrows made by local businesses and organizations.
- Oct. 25: The Dixon YMCA Family Halloween Party, 110 N. Galena Ave., from 6-8 p.m. The event will include a DJ and dancing, games, face painting, a costume contest and more.
- Oct. 25: 2025 Halloween Treat Street Parade and Palooza: The parade starts at 9:20 a.m. and will begin and end at Haymarket Square, 317 W. Third St., followed by an awards ceremony at 10 a.m. Treat Street will continue with a Trunk & Treat event from 10-11:30 a.m. at KSB Town Square Centre, 102 S. Hennepin Ave.
Sterling
The city will hold trick or treat from 4:30-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 31. Other related events include:
- Oct. 21: Sterling-Rock Falls Family YMCA’s Trunk or Treat Thriller from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at the Whiteside County Senior Center, 1207 W. Ninth St. in Sterling. The event will include a free meal, beverages, popcorn, cookie decorating and face painting.
- Oct. 23: Halloween Costume Party & Movie Night at the Sterling Theater from 6-8 p.m. at 402 Locust St. The event will feature a one-night showing of “The Addams Family” animated film. Kids in costume receive a free box of popcorn.
- Oct. 25: Harvest Moon Festival – Trick or Treat from 8 a.m. to noon at the Twin Cities Farmers Market, 106 Ave. A.
- Oct. 25: The Dillon Home’s 8th Annual Haunted Trail Walk from 7-9 p.m. at 1005 E. Third St. The first 500 children will receive a goodie bag at the end of the Walk.
- Oct. 28: Trunk or Treat from 4-6 p.m. with the Sterling Police Department, 212 Third Ave., in the south parking lot. The free event will feature candy, games and prizes.
Rock Falls
The city will hold trick or treat from 4:30-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 31. Other related events include:
- Oct. 18: Spooktacular Halloween Lighted Golf Cart & UTV Parade from 6:30-8 p.m. in downtown Rock Falls. The parade will begin at 6:30 p.m. at Rock Falls High School, 101 12th Ave., and follows West Second Street to the Second Avenue/First Street parking lot.
- Oct. 24: 2025 Biz Boo! Trick or Treat from 4-6 p.m. at the RB&W District Park and participating uptown businesses.
Dates and times for trick or treat in other Sauk Valley communities include:
Amboy: 4-6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 26.
Ashton: 4:30-7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 1.
Sublette: 6-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 31.
Morrison: 4-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 31.
Fulton: 6-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 31.
Erie: 5-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 31.
Prophetstown: 4:40-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 31.
Polo: 4-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 31.
Mt. Morris: 5-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 31.
Forreston: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 31.
Oregon: 5-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 31.
Rochelle: 5-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 31.
No matter which community streets you choose to stalk, law enforcement agencies are reminding children and their parents to follow these safety tips: accompany young children, wear bright or reflective costumes, use sidewalks and crosswalks instead of cutting across yards or alleys, check all candy before eating and drive carefully while watching for little ones crossing the streets.