Sauk Valley communities set trick-or-treat hours, Halloween events

Dressed as the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, mom Rachel Hallstrom hits the Rock Falls downtown with her brood Kennedy (left), McClain and Johan on Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, for Biz Boo Trick or Treat. (Alex T. Paschal)

With Halloween creeping closer, here is a list of trick-or-treat hours and other holiday and fall-themed events you can visit with your little ghosts and ghouls.

Dixon

The city will hold trick or treat from 5-7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 31. Other related events include:

Oct. 18: 2025 Scarecrow Festival from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in downtown Dixon. More than 100 vendors, booths and activities will fill six city blocks during the event, which also includes a pumpkin derby and a variety of creatively decorated scarecrows made by local businesses and organizations.

Oct. 25: The Dixon YMCA Family Halloween Party, 110 N. Galena Ave., from 6-8 p.m. The event will include a DJ and dancing, games, face painting, a costume contest and more.

Oct. 25: 2025 Halloween Treat Street Parade and Palooza: The parade starts at 9:20 a.m. and will begin and end at Haymarket Square, 317 W. Third St., followed by an awards ceremony at 10 a.m. Treat Street will continue with a Trunk & Treat event from 10-11:30 a.m. at KSB Town Square Centre, 102 S. Hennepin Ave.

Sterling

The city will hold trick or treat from 4:30-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 31. Other related events include:

Rock Falls

The city will hold trick or treat from 4:30-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 31. Other related events include:

Dates and times for trick or treat in other Sauk Valley communities include:

Amboy: 4-6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 26.

Ashton: 4:30-7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 1.

Sublette: 6-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 31.

Morrison: 4-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 31.

Fulton: 6-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 31.

Erie: 5-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 31.

Prophetstown: 4:40-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 31.

Polo: 4-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 31.

Mt. Morris: 5-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 31.

Forreston: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 31.

Oregon: 5-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 31.

Rochelle: 5-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 31.

No matter which community streets you choose to stalk, law enforcement agencies are reminding children and their parents to follow these safety tips: accompany young children, wear bright or reflective costumes, use sidewalks and crosswalks instead of cutting across yards or alleys, check all candy before eating and drive carefully while watching for little ones crossing the streets.