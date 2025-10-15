Shorthanded Erie-Prophetstown holds off Newman in bounce-back win

Playing without two of their most experienced players, Ashlyn Johnson and Kaylee Keegan, Erie-Prophetstown was also coming off its first loss in over a month after falling to Sherrard over the weekend.

The Panthers (30-3, 11-0) showed their depth can get the job done, as they held on to beat Newman 25-22, 25-23 in Three Rivers East Conference action.

E-P’s Lauren Abbott led the way with nine kills and two of the team’s 10 block assists.

“I was a little nervous,” Abbott said of not having fellow seniors Johnson and Keegan. “I think we really just came in with a purpose to try as hard as we can. Just try to communicate and really do our best.

“We had our energy up, so that was good too.”

The Comets (10-16, 4-4) did not make it easy on their home court on pink out night.

Newman forged a 22-all tie in the first set after trailing 15-9, but the Panthers scored the final three points to take the first set.

The Comets led the second set 15-11, but E-P battled back and held on down the stretch to get back in the win column. Newman trailed just 22-21 in the second set, and then the Panthers made the plays when it mattered most.

Alaina Frank and Aubrey Huisman each had four kills, and Kayler Pritchard had three for the Panthers. Wynn Renkes had 12 assists, and Lia Milem had nine. Brynn Brown had 10 of E-P’s 28 digs.

“We are pretty deep off the bench,” Abbott said. “We can bring in a lot of good players that maybe don’t see the floor all the time.”

Erie-Prophetstown’s Lauren Abbott hammers a spike past the Newman defense Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2025. (Alex T. Paschal)

E-P coach Rachel Bramm was looking for her team to bounce back after just their third loss this season.

“Losing isn’t something that we’ve been used to this season, so just trying to move past that and get on to the next game,” she said. “A little shorthanded today. We’re just typing to rest up and recover in preparation for the postseason.”

The Panthers are a No. 1 seed in the Class 2A Rock Falls Regional, playing their first game Oct. 28. Sherrard is on the opposite side of the sectional bracket.

Bramm was confident in her team’s depth.

“I think that it proves to themselves as well as our competition and the rest of the conference that we’re deep,” she said, “and even if we don’t have our best out there, we can still be a really competitive team.”

Newman coach Deb Kelly said her team had missed opportunities.

“We’ve just got to better at adjustments during the game,” she said. “Stuff that E-P did, that’s part of their maturity.”

Newman’s Brooklyn Smith sets the ball against Erie-Prophetstown Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2025. (Alex T. Paschal)

Kelly said the Comets also struggled against E-P’s size at the net. The Panthers ran their offense well without their starting setter.

“They still have hitters,” Kelly said. “They did a nice job moving the ball around and getting us off balance.”

Isabella Lanning led Newman with eight kills, Lucy Oetting had six digs and Brooklyn Smith had 22 assists. Gisselle Martin had four kills, an ace and two blocks. Ruby Burger had four kills and Lauren MCClain added three kills, one ace and a block.

Newman has continued to improve this season after just two wins last season. Newman will open the postseason Oct. 27 against Mendota. The winner will face Sherrard the next day.

“I think we’ve made some big gains throughout as a whole team,” Kelly said. “That’s the whole idea for us right now is just to be peaking as we go into the [end] of the season.

“Our goal is to do it together and not to drop. We just need to keep moving forward.”