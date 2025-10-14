Hazel Pham is Sterling High School’s student of the month for September.

A senior, she is the daughter of Keith Pham and Nancy Tran and has a sister, Emma Pham, and a brother, Connor Pham.

What class do you find really engaging and why?: I’ve always liked my science classes throughout all my years of high school, but my favorite has always been AP Biology. It was a fun and engaging class filled with incredible hands-on learning and labs. Science has also always come easier to me than other subjects, which makes it much more enjoyable to learn.

What are your career and post-graduation plans? What school(s) or other instruction, travel or endeavors do you have planned?: After graduation, I plan to go to a four-year university studying biological sciences, then to medical school to become a physician. Although I do not know which school I want to go to yet, I hope to go somewhere that will help me grow as a person and lift me up to help me meet my goals.

What are your two favorite extracurricular, volunteer or community activities you participate in?: In 2024, I joined Key Club at my school and was able to grow as both a member and later an officer to help fund and run projects and the club as a whole. We do fun things like making seed packets, writing thank you notes, and cleaning up the community! I also have been part of the girls swim team for four years now, and I have swam competitively since I was 6. Having a good amount of experience in the sport, I love being able to share tips and stories to my younger or less experienced peers, and it has helped me grow as both a leader and a teammate that can work to keep a positive mindset even in hard times.

Please share a moment, group event or activity at school that was meaningful or memorable: Every year, student council has Thanksgiving and Christmas parties where we play fun games, eat delicious food, and do cute crafts. It’s always a great time and I love going and hanging out with fellow club members, to both bond and celebrate the holidays!

What is your hope for the future?: I hope to continue to work hard in school but also stay involved in my community, no matter where I go. I also hope to become a strong healthcare worker that enjoys working with patients and stays passionate for the things I enjoy.