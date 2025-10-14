Shaw Local

Pham is Sterling High School’s Student of the Month

Hazel Pham

Hazel Pham (Photo provided by Hazel Pham)

By Shaw Local News Network

Hazel Pham is Sterling High School’s student of the month for September.

A senior, she is the daughter of Keith Pham and Nancy Tran and has a sister, Emma Pham, and a brother, Connor Pham.

What class do you find really engaging and why?: I’ve always liked my science classes throughout all my years of high school, but my favorite has always been AP Biology. It was a fun and engaging class filled with incredible hands-on learning and labs. Science has also always come easier to me than other subjects, which makes it much more enjoyable to learn.

What are your career and post-graduation plans? What school(s) or other instruction, travel or endeavors do you have planned?: After graduation, I plan to go to a four-year university studying biological sciences, then to medical school to become a physician. Although I do not know which school I want to go to yet, I hope to go somewhere that will help me grow as a person and lift me up to help me meet my goals.

What are your two favorite extracurricular, volunteer or community activities you participate in?: In 2024, I joined Key Club at my school and was able to grow as both a member and later an officer to help fund and run projects and the club as a whole. We do fun things like making seed packets, writing thank you notes, and cleaning up the community! I also have been part of the girls swim team for four years now, and I have swam competitively since I was 6. Having a good amount of experience in the sport, I love being able to share tips and stories to my younger or less experienced peers, and it has helped me grow as both a leader and a teammate that can work to keep a positive mindset even in hard times.

Please share a moment, group event or activity at school that was meaningful or memorable: Every year, student council has Thanksgiving and Christmas parties where we play fun games, eat delicious food, and do cute crafts. It’s always a great time and I love going and hanging out with fellow club members, to both bond and celebrate the holidays!

What is your hope for the future?: I hope to continue to work hard in school but also stay involved in my community, no matter where I go. I also hope to become a strong healthcare worker that enjoys working with patients and stays passionate for the things I enjoy.

