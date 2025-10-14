Amboy’s Henry Nichols takes seventh at Columbus Day Invite: Monday’s Sauk Valley roundup

Amboy's Henry Nichols (right) leads a pack of runners as he chases the leader at the Amboy Columbus Day Cross Country Invitational held at Shady Oaks Country Club near Amboy on Monday, Oct. 13, 2025. He finished seventh. (Earleen Hinton)

Boys cross country

Amboy’s Henry Nichols takes seventh: Nichols finished the 2.95-mile at Shady Oaks Country Club in 15:51.60 at Amboy’s Columbus Day invite. Johnsburg’s Grady Smith won the race in 15:05.10. West Carroll’s Roscie Davies took 15th, Erie-Prophetstown’s Nathan Punke was 19th and Rock Falls’ Ian Finney was 22nd. E-P’s Gus Schultz (29th) was also in the Top 30 among area runners. Michael Kopitas was 33rd for the Rockets.

East Dubuque (57) won the team title. E-P (197 ) was sixth, Amboy (237) was eighth, West Carroll (241) was ninth and Rock Falls (278) was 11th. Forreston (331) took 14th.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 25 Johnsburg's Grady Smith (left), Byron's Tim Starwalt (center) and Oregon's Daniel Gonzalez (far right) run with the pack at the Amboy Columbus Day Cross Country Invitational held at Shady Oaks Country Club near Amboy on Monday, Oct. 13, 2025. Smith won the event and Starwalt finished third. (Earleen Hinton)

Girls cross country

Rock Falls’ Kat Scott takes 18th: Scott was the top area finisher at Amboy’s Columbus Day invite with a time of 20:18.70 in the 2.95-mile race. Brenna Burlack (20:23.30) was just behind in 21st for the Rockets.

E-P’s Rozlyn Mosher was 25th, Oregon’s Anya Anaya was 26th and RF’s Ashley Rodriguez was 29th.

Winnebago (33) won the team title as Rock Falls (156) was fourth and Oregon (181) was sixth. E-P (213) was ninth, Amboy (317) was 13th and Eastland (361) was 14th.